Alnmouth & Lesbury host leaders in top cricket clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alnmouth & Lesbury big hitters Jonathon Ridley, Laurie Robson and Chalana De Silva all batted their way to half centuries in an exciting three-wicket win last weekend – with just three balls to spare.

The side can really shake things up at the top of Division One when they host leaders, and defending champions, Newcastle City at Hipsburn on Saturday.

With only five weeks of the cricket season remaining, Alnmouth & Lesbury trail City by just six points – and they’re four behind second-placed Swalwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their 28-point haul at Ponteland came courtesy of Robson when he knocked the winning runs in the final over to take his total to 54 not out and put his side on 218/7 after 49.3 overs.

Alnmouth & Lesbury, Morpeth and Alnwick all won in Division One of the N&TCL

The hosts had been 217/7 after batting the full fifty. De Silva took 2-33 and Paul Straker 2-60.

Mid-table Morpeth beat Blaydon by 150 runs at Longhirst ahead of their trip to Annfield Plain.

They hit a bumper 323/9 with Liam Day knocking 75, Alex Senior 62 and Sam Eyres 51 as they won the toss and elected to bat before getting the visitors all out for 173 in 46.5 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum Lawn bowled 4-35 with Michael Craigs, James Craigs and the impressive Day all taking two wickets each.

Alnwick made it a rare local one-two-three as they were 312/6 at Weavers Way against Ashington Rugby before getting the visitors all out for 184.

Max Harrison hit a superb 93 before going lbw to Mark Lawrence and skipper James Crooks was 88 not out, with Jamie Guy also high-scoring with a 71 before Lawrence also hit his pads and sent him back to the pavilion.

Crooks led the bowling figures with 2-20 while Gareth Bateman was 2-23 and Jim Burston 2-53.

Alnwick travel down to Consett this weekend looking to keep themselves out of the relegation zone. They are currently in ninth with the bottom three in a 13-team league facing the drop.