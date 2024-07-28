Alnmouth & Lesbury cricketers head the table

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alnmouth & Lesbury are back on top of Division One in the Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League.

The Hipsburn outfit are in action at second-placed Swalwell this Saturday in what is a vitally important fixture.

Opener Ed Brunton hit a superb 85 in last Saturday’s 58-run success over Whickham as Alnmouth made 176/9 after being put in to bat first.

The bowlers then delivered the goods with Chalana Da Silva 3-21, Nick Denton 3-33 and Brunton himself 2-24 to get the visitors all out for 118 in the 37th over.

Alnmouth in action

Brunton had sent thirteen balls away for boundaries during his two hours at the crease that encompassed six partnerships before he was finally clean bowled by Matthew Rodger. He had faced 105 deliveries in total.

It was his fourth half century of the season and took him frustratingly close to his first century this term, when he’s only hit two 100s in his distinguished career.

“We’re really pleased to be back on top,” said skipper Tom Vickers.

“The last two weeks we’ve shown a bit of grit and determination to grind results out. Ed Brunton was superb with the bat and got us up to a total that gave our bowlers a chance.”

“Nick Denton got us off to a great start picking up early wickets and Chalana is doing it every week for us. The last two weeks when we’ve needed a bit of magic people have stepped up - Alex Mullen’s taken an amazing one-handed catch at Stocksfield and yesterday Laurie Robson was different class behind the stumps,” continued Vickers.

“He has the ability to change a game for us and he did that yesterday with his leg side stumping, it was real top quality keeping. We’ve got a very tough month coming up against some strong teams so we aren’t getting too carried away, just enjoying where we are for now.”

Robson had already caught Samuel Brown behind from a Da Silva delivery before his quick-thinking to knock skipper Rodger’s bails off when he’d stepped out for a Thorsten Robinson delivery.