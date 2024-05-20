Alnmouth & Lesbury Cricket Club in thrilling draw

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There was high drama at Hipsburn as Alnmouth & Lesbury tied with Swalwell in Division One of the Tyneside & Northumberland Cricket League.

With tailender Nick Denton on strike, and needing just one run to win it in the 41st over, Chris Younger ran down the wicket and pitched one at him, Denton swinging his bat and connecting well – only to be caught by Neil Corby as partner and skipper Tom Vickers set off running from the other end.

“That’s the first time I’ve been in the middle when it’s ended as a tie, but as a club we have had a few in recent years,” said Vickers after.

“Nick Denton is a veteran at seeing us home in these close games so I had perfect trust in him. He’s got us over the line in a lot of games over the years. The end result was probably the fairest as the game swung back and forth between the two teams all afternoon, he admitted.

After winning the toss and putting the visitors in to bat, Alnmouth bowlers Nick Denton and Chalana De Silva took three wickets each as Swalwell made 206/9 after their 50 overs with Younger also proving an ace at the crease, notching 112 from 148 deliveries before Alex Mullins clean took his bails off.

Opener Vickers scored a tremendous 68 not out as Alnmouth chased down the total after tea.

His partner Edward Brunton went lbw for 17 then Paul Straker was caught and bowled by Colin Mann to leave them on 54-2 and when Laurie Robson walked for just 5, Alnmouth looked real trouble.

However, De Silva and Vickers formed a brilliant partnership with the new man hitting 73 – including seven sixes and five fours from just 34 balls as they got the run-rate back on track.

Harry Webster was caught on 13, Peter Smith and Mullins both went for one and Charlie Costello and Will Smith headed back to the pavilion for ducks as the pressure started to pile up, just Denton remaining and Alnmouth trailing by 10 runs.

He made 5 from 19 balls before being caught.

Swalwell’s Nicky Phillips bowling figures were 6-37 as they took 20 points and Alnmouth received 19 to stay in touch at the top.

“Chris Younger scored an excellent hundred for Swalwell and Nicky Phillips is an international cricketer and perfect in the situation the game was in so to lose 6 wickets quickly is no disgrace at all,” continued Tom.

“Chalana De Silva was unbelievably destructive, his innings of 70 was possibly the best hitting of a cricket ball I’ve ever seen, it seemed like every ball was going out the ground when he was in the zone.