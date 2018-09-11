Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds gain promotion on final day of season

The final games of the season were played off in the Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League at the weekend.

Of the top sides there were final day wins for Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts and Warkworth 1sts, but pride of place goes to Alnmouth and Lesbury 2nds who won their final game against Stobswood, and in so doing ended as runners-up in Divisioin 4, thereby gaining promotion to Division 3 next season.

This has been the first year of the newly re-structured league following the amalgamation of the old Northumberland League and the Northumberland and Tyneside Senior League, and it would appear to have been a success.

Alnmouth and Lesbury 1sts ended with a 74-run home win over Percy Main 1sts, which clinched eighth place in Division 1.

Paul Straker hit 90 and Tom Vickers 31 not out as Alnmouth out on 207-7 in their 50 overs, with Michael Phillips taking 3-51.

In reply, Percy Main were all out for 133 in 40 overs with Laurie Robson top scoring on 44, with Straker taking 5-25.

Alnwick 1sts finished sixth in Division 2 after suffering a last day 34 run defeat at home to Leadgate 1sts.

Luke McCabe hit 51 as Leadgate posted 164-9 in their 50 overs with David Wright taking 5-29.

Alnwick could only manage 130 all out in reply with Lee Innes and Dale Richardson both taking three wickets.

Tillside 1sts secured fifth place in Division 1 despite a 75 run home defeat at the hands of Annfield Plain 1sts.

Dale Baxter hit 90 as Annfield made 220-9 in their 50 overs, Cameron McGregor taking 5-49 for the Etal side.

In reply Calum Bickerton top scored with 22 as Tillside were all out for 145 with Sabiq Khan taking 4-41.

Warkworth 1sts finished sixth in Division 3 after recording a final day three wicket win away against Whitley Bay 1sts.

Whitley Bay batted first, but the home bowlers claimed five early wickets to put them on the ropes and it was only a knock of 32 from Graham Ord which gave the innings any stability at 97 all out.

Adam Hall took 4-8 and Martin Clark 3-10 as the home side were all out in 33 overs.

For Warkworth, who made 98-7, Hall top scored with 29, the support coming from Scott Gibson on 23 and Clark on 21.

Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds won by 56 runs in their final game away to Stobswood 1sts and in so doing won promotion by finishing runners-up to Ashington in Division 4.

Thorsten Robinson hit 30, Rich Neil 28, Sean Hutchinson 27 and Peter Robinson 25 as Alnmouth made 170-9 with fPsul Patterson and Ian Watson both taking three wickets.

Stobswood were all out for 114 in reply with Dale Townsley their top bat on 35. Brian Brooks took 4-8 and Callum Batey 4-25.

Alnwick 2nds finished fourth in Division 5 despite ending with a 35-run defeat away to Percy Main 2nds.

Craig Bird hit 40 as Percy posted 143-8 with Cameron Nichols taking 3-18.

Alnwick were all out for 108 in reply with Zac Stephenson top scoring on 28. Sam Byerley and Blyth Duncan both took three wickets.

Warenfordended with a four wicket defeat at home to Whitley Bay 2nds to finish fifth in Division 5 (North).

Alan Sinton hit 40 as Waren found themseloves all out for 107 with Jay Virpura taking 5-23. The visitors (108-6) ran it down in 26 overs with Chirag Patel on 43. Tom Smith took 3-35.

Tillside 2nds went down to a big 149-run defeat away to Blue Flames 2nds, which left them eighth in Division 5 (North).

Sultan Zeb hit 60 and Muhammad Aslam 59 as Flames posted 235 all out in 45 overs with Mark Dawson and Davy Robertson taking three wickets apiece.

Tillside were all out for 86 in reply with Jamie Whittle top scoring on 31. Muhammad Khalid took 6-26 for the home side.

Wooler won by 87 runs away to Warkworth 2nds. The result meant Wooler finished fifth in Division 6 (North) with Warkworth in eighth.

Les Porteous hit 57 and Angus Todd 41 as they put on 161-8, Stephen Lambert taking 3-32. Warkworth were all out for 74 with Colin James taking 4-14.

Rock, who finished sixth, beat Embleton by five wickets. Embleton, who ended the season in tenth position, were all out for only 69, Kevin Wilson and Ian Long each taking three wickets. George Cockayne hit 47 for Rock in reply as they put on 71-5 in 13 overs.

Howick ended their season with a 77-run win over visitors Berwick 2nds.

Adam Riley hit 45 and there were knocks of 37 from Graeme McDonald and 31 from Oliver Tulip as the hosts put on 173-6 with three Berwick bowlers each claiming two wickets.

Lee Mark hit 59 for Berwick, which included 11 boundaries, but Ivor Patterson (15) was the only other bat in double figures and they were all out for 96 in 29 overs with Elizabeth McLean taking 4-21.