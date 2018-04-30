Alnmouth fall to a five-wicket defeat against Lintz in league

Alnmouth & Lesbury 1st XI hosted Lintz in the Northumberland & Tyneside League but fell to a five-wicket defeat.

With one or two regulars missing, the home team were asked to bat first and a great opening spell by Kieran Gohery reduced then to 13-3.

Captain Tom Vickers helped rebuild the innings with a sound 51, with other useful contributions from Brian Brooks (50), Robin Tudor (29) and Charles Anderson (24), as Alnmouth were finally dismissed in the 46th over for a below par 175.

Lintz were made to work for their victory and at 103-4, Alnmouth were still very much in the game, but a fine 71 by Jordan Clennell took the game away from them and the winning runs were hit in the 47th over. The Alnmouth wicket takers were Richard Neil (2) Dushan Hemanthra (2) and Nick Robertson.

Alnwick 1sts won by 56 runs when they faced Bates Cottages 1sts at home in Division 2.

Alnwick batted first and put on a decent score of 195-7 with opener Michael Brewis their top scorer on 63. Max Harrison hit 29, Andrew Scott 28 and Jamie Guy 23.

Martyn Elliott and Joe Mavin each took two wickets for Bates, who in reply were all out for 139 in 43 overs with Elliott their top scorer on 42.

David Wright took 3-30 with two wickets apiece for Guy, Scott and Alan Straker.

Tillside 1sts are still searching for their first win of the season after suffering an eight-wicket defeat at Morpeth on Saturday.

Andrew Reed top-scored with 35, while Ross Hindmarsh hit 27, but they were all out for 138.

Paul Elliott took 4-41 and James Craigs 3-16 for Morpeth, who in reply hit 139-2 in 39 overs with Paul Johnston on 89 not out and James Sander on 32.

Warkworth 1sts went down by three wickets in their away game at Blagdon.

Matthew Hall hit 33 as Warkworth put on 109-8, with Alistair Clarke taking 3-31.

In their innings, Blagdon passed their target at 110-7 in the 30th over with Nigel Clough hitting 29. Martin Clark took 4-8 from his 10 overs.

Warenford’s first home match of the season resulted in a 10-wicket win over Blagdon Park 2nds.

The visitors batted first and with opener Alex Higgins on 64 not out they managed to score 119-6 in their 45 overs with two wickets each for Brian Thompson and Dan Patterson.

The same pair then formed an unbeaten opening partnership for Waren with Patterson on 63 and Thompson on 50 as the home side coasted to victory.

Tillside 2nds won by a narrow seven runs away to Morpeth 2nds.

The Etal side batted first and put on a low score of 93 all out in 30 overs, with Daniel Caddick on 24.

Sam Spedding took 4-17 for Morpeth, who in reply were all out for 85 with Richard Flook their top scorer on 19. Boris Elsworthy took 3-12 with the ball for Tillside.

Alnwick 2nds won a low-scoring match away to Bates Cottages 2nds.

Bates were all out for only 26, with no bats in double figures, Matthew Stewart claiming 5-6 off five overs.

Alnwick reeled off the runs in less than six overs with Harry Lobb on 17 not out as they posted 30-1.

In Division 6, Howick had a 116-run win over Embleton. Ian Person hit 79 as Howick made 170-8 in 40 overs, with Hedley Grey taking 3-16.

Embleton were then reduced to only 54 all out with John Wilkin making 30 of the runs. Harry Tunstall took 2-6 off his two overs.

Rock lost by five wickets away to Monkseaton 1sts.

Ben Windass hit 64 as Monkseaton made 162-5 with Anthony Lion on 30. Kevin Wilson took 2-24 for Rock, who in reply were all out for 70 in 28 overs, with opener George Cockayne hitting 50. Chris Beever took 3-10 off four overs.

Wooler had a four-wicket away win over Stobswood 2nds.

David Wanlass Jnr top-scored with 52 as the home side posted 101 all out with Robert Matthewson taking 3-23.

In reply, Wooler saw Andy Gallivan top-score on 42, with Andrew Aitchison on 27 not out as the Glendale side passed their target at 103-5, Wanlass claiming 3-14.

Warkworth 2nds lost by four wickets at home to Ulgham 2nds.

Warkworth batted first and Graham Huitson hit 32 as the Castle side made 102 all out with Terry Charlton taking 4-27.

Ulgham then took 34 overs to reach their target of 103-6 with opener Laurie Spears on 47 not out.

Fixtures for the Northumberland & Tyneside League for Saturday (May 5) are:

Ryton 1sts v Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts; Morpeth 1sts v Alnwick 1sts; Seaton Burn 1sts v Tillside 1sts; Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds v Cramlington 1sts; Alnwick 2nds v Morpeth 2nds; Percy Main 2nds v Warenford; Tillside 2nds v Seaton Burn 2nds; Embleton v Ashington Rugby 2nds; Rock v Warkworth 2nds; Ulgham 2nds v Howick; Wooler v Berwick 2nds.