Alnmouth and Warkworth win, losses for Alnwick and Tillside

There were wins for Alnmouth and Warkworth in the Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League on Saturday, whilst Alnwick and Tillside both suffered defeats.

Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts won by six wickets away to Morpeth 1sts. Morpeth batted first and were 132 all out with David Rutherford on 48 not out and Callum Lawn on 32. Nicholas Denton took 3-32 for Alnmouth, who in reply were 133-4 with Alistair Bately 57 not out and Dushanbe Hermantha 35.

Alnwick 1sts went down to a 63-run home defeat at the hands of Seaton Burn 1sts. Seaton Burn were 139-9 at the end of their 50 overs with Chris Weldon 31 not out, Modussar Ali 29 and Andrew White 27. David Wright took 4-15 and Alan Straker 3-25 for Alnwick, who in their innings were 76 all out with Andrew Scott top scoring on 19. Andrew Anderson took 4-20.

Tillside 1sts went down to a heavy 178-run defeat away to Bedlington 1sts. Madrid Ansari hit a century (114 not out) and Connor Leason 69 as Bedlington posted 233-3. Tillside were all out for only 55 with Sean Wales on 21. S Susantha took an impressive 5-14.

In a game interrupted by rain, Warkworth 1sts beat Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds in Division 3 by 54 runs. Kamran Mansoor hit 59 and Stephen Darius 33 as Warkworth put on 202-8 in a match reduced to 42 overs. Ted Granville took 4-48 for Alnmouth, who in reply made 148 all out with Peter Robinson on 63. There were three wickets each for Mansoor and Doug Potts.

Alnwick 2nds faced Seaton Burn 2nds in a match reduced to 38 overs because of rain. Seaton Burn batted first and knocks of 46 from Richie Kyle and 39 from Calvin Coleman saw the home side post 161-7 with Matthew Stewart taking 4-33. Alnwick were 86-6 in reply, going down to a 75 run defeat with Lee Mark on 42 and Mark Humphreys on 32. Connor Tynan took 3-16.

Warenford went down to a 94-run defeat at Ulgham 1sts, who had five bats all hit 30-plus runs as they put on 204-7 with Brian Thompson taking 3-47. Thompson hit 61 in reply for Waren, but there were no other bats in double figures and they slipped to 110-9 with Ian Harrison taking 4-35.

Tillside 2nds lost by 81 runs at home to Bedlington 2nds. Bedlington put on 201-6 with Ryan Kirkuk on 54, Matthew Bartlett on 33 and Christopher Taylor on 30. There were two wickets each for Craig Robertson and Matthew Dawson, and in reply, Tillside managed 120-7 in their 40 overs with Joe Bickerton on 33 and Andrew Ainslie on 29 not out. Farhan Mohammed took 3-23.

Wooler won by four wickets at home to Ulgham 2nds. Ulgham were 90 all out with Kevin Hall on 26, Stephen Mills claiming 4-14. Wooler took 29 overs to chase it down at 91-6 with Andrew Aitchison top scoring on 31.

Howick won by seven wickets at home to Berwick 2nds. Berwick were all out for 93 with Jay Baverstock on 33 and Mark Woodcock on 22. In reply, Howick put on 94-2 in 34 overs with Graeme McDonald on 25 not out.

Rock won by eight wickets when they travelled to face Stobswood 2nds. Stobswood put on 95-9 with three players all hitting 20, Kevin Wilson taking 3-18. In their innings, Rock chased it down in 16 overs at 97-2 with George Cockayne on 40 and Andrew Bottomer on 37.

Warkworth 2nds conceded their match against Embleton.

Fixtures for May 11 are:

Div 1 - Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts v Lintz 1sts. Div 2 - Blyth 1sts v Alnwick 1sts; Tillside 1sts v Greenside 1sts. Div 3 - Blagdon 1sts v Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds; Whitley Bay 1sts v Warkworth 1sts. Div 5 - Alnwick 2nds v Monkseaton 1sts; Ulgham 1sts v Tillside 2nds; Warenford v Blagdon 2nds. Div 6 - Howick v Wooler; Embleton v Ulgham 2nds; Rock v Berwick 2nds; Warkworth 2nds v Stobswood 2nds.