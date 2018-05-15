Alnmouth, Alnwick and Tillside all on receiving end in league

Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts went down to a heavy 104 run defeat at the hands of Swarland in the Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League on Saturday.

It means Alnmouth have lost three of their first four matches in Division 1 and now they find themselves trying to play catch-up as they sit second from bottom of the table.

Visitors Swalwell batted first and it was a century from opener John Meadows, which had the home side in trouble.

He went on to make 131 from 146 deliveries, hitting 16 boundaries.

Mark Gray was 28 not out and Nick Phillips hit 27 as they posted a very respectable score of 224-9 off their 50 overs, Dushan Hemantha having taken 3-24 with the ball.

Alnmouth got off to a slow start and at 35-4 were struggling.

Callum Batey tried to restore some stability with a knock of 51 and Charles Anderson weighed in with 21, but with Guy Saxton and Phillips taking three wickets apiece, Alnmouth were all out for 120 in the 33rd over.

Alnwick 1sts went down by 80 runs when they took on Seaton Burn 1sts at home.

The visitors batted first and put on 238-8 in their 50 overs with Joshua Myburgh on 78 and fellow opener Modussar Ali on 54.

Gareth Bateman took 3-70 off 12 overs, but it was a big target and Alnwick struggled to 158 all out with Michael Brewis and Alan Straker both on 27, Jamie Guy on 23 and Max Harrison on 21. Myburgh also starred with the ball, taking 5-51.

Tillside 1sts lost by 95 runs when they entertained Bedlington 1sts at Etal. Bedlington batted first and got off to a good start, being 102-1 at one stage. But Tillside restricted them in the second half of their innings, Sean Wales claiming 3-23 as they finished on 200-6 off their 50 overs.

When they batted, Tillside lost three early wickets. Jake Birkett hit out for 48, but wickets fell at regular intervals and they were all out for only 105.

Warkworth 1sts had a four wicket win over Blue Flames 1sts. Blue Flames batted first and with Iqbal their top scorer on 53 they managed to out on 212-8 off their 50 overs with Ian Clough taking 3-38.

In reply, Warkworth saw opener Stephen Darge hit 83 which the side up for their final total of 216-6 with Michael Renfrey on 37 not out at the end. Awan took 3-45 for Flames.

Alnwick 2nds lost by 60 runs on their visit to Seaton Burn 2nds. James Adair top scored with 75 and Ryan Irving-Carr was on 65 not out as Seaton put on 213-5 in their 45 overs.

In reply it was only a late knock of 30 from Matthew Straker which helped Alnwick reach 153 all out, the next highest bat being Hary Lobb on 19. David Gunion and Malcolm Alderson took three wickets apiece for the home side.

Tillside 2nds made it three wins in a row when they had a six wicket win over Bedlington 2nds in a high scoring match.

Bedlington, with their top scorer on 99 and one of their openers carrying his bat fir an unbeaten 78, put on a decent score of 214-4 off their 45 overs.

Keith Bickerton hit 88 and Davey Robertson 41, helped push the score along for the visitors and it was an unbeaten 66 from Jamie Pick which finally saw them across the line.

Warenford had a nine wicket home win over Blue Flames 2nds. Two of the visiting bats, Zeb and Ullah, both hit 29 as the Flames were extinguished for 111 in 35 overs, with Graham Rogerson and Tony Potts taking three wickets apiece. In reply, Waren reeled off 115-1 with Brian Thompson on 59 not out and Kevin Thompson on 34.

Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds had a narrow six run away victory against Swalwell 2nds.

Peter Robinson hit 43 and Alistair Batey and Simon Poole 29 each as Alnmouth posted 170 all out in just under 50 overs.

Anthony Hodgson took 4-48 for Swalwell, who in reply git close, but fell just six runs short at 164, with Richard Shotton on 50 and Andrew Smith on 38. Paul Martin took 4-40 and Robinson 3-25.

Howick won by a big score of 171 runs when they faced Rock. With Leon Midgley hitting 101 and Ian Pearson 84, Howick posted a big target of 252-5 in their 40 overs.

Andrew Bottomer hit 49 not out for Rock in reply, but with eight of their bats failing to hit more than two they were skittled for 81 in 23 overs. Midgley took 3-1 and Harriott Robson 3-18.

Embleton won by 97 runs away to Stobswood 2nds. Cameron Thorpe hit 87 and Matthew Leetham 61 as Embleton put on 193 all out, with Darren Townsleybtaking 3-9.

Stobswood made only 96 in reply with opener Townsley on 41 not out. Hedley Grey took 5-28 for the visitors.

Warkworth 2nds lost by seven wickets at home to Monkseaton 1sts. Andrew Carnie top scored with 24 as Warkworth struggled to only 95 all out, with Ian McDine taking 4-28 from Monkseaton, who in reply took just 27 overs to reach 97-3, with Ben Windass on 39 not out.

* Fixtures for Saturday (May 19) are:

Lanchester 1sts v Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts; Bedlington 1sts v Alnwick 1sts; Greenside 1sts v Tillside 1sts; Corbridge 1sts v Warkworth 1sts; Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds v Civil Service 1sts; Alnwick 2nds v Bedlington 2nds; Tillside 2nds v Whitley Bay 2nds; Warenford v Ulgham 1sts; Embleton v Berwick 2nds; Monkseaton 1sts v Howick; Rock v Ashington Rugby 2nds; Wooler v Kirkley 1sts.