Allen bowls career best 7-19 in Alnwick seconds success

Alnwick seconds bowler Finlay Allen tumbled seven wickets for just 19 runs in the side’s big win over Ashington Rugby at Weaver’s Way.

With Alnwick languishing in bottom spot of the NTCL Division Five (North) they needed a boost – and Allen’s career best figures certainly gave them that.

In what was just their second win so far this season, Alnwick had the visitors all out for 123 in the 40th over, with Allen proving devastating as he ran up to the crease.

He clean bowled skipper Andrew Matthews on 37, Sam Thornton on 19, Owen Mason on 2, and Owen Jarvis on 5, while Harry Newman and Chris Mason were walked for ducks. He also trapped Jay Little lbw without score.

The bails are sent flying in Alnwick's win. Picture by Michael Cook

Bradley Spiers took a catch from Ellie Jones’ bowling to dismiss Chris Harwood on 14 and Neil Newcombe took Gareth Newman’s bails off for 7.

Wicket keeper Bradley Spiers then impressed with the bat as he crashed a 93 not out to take Alnwick to 126/2 by the 17th over.

Spiers deployed a number of shots as he cracked 17 boundaries and two 6s to help secure 30 massive points in the battle to beat the drop.

Alnwick’s first team are similarly struggling at the foot of the NTCL First Division, but their losing run continued as they were beaten by nine wickets at Blaydon.

They were all out for 77 in 26 overs after electing to bat with a top score of 21 from Andrew Wright.

Skipper James Crooks knocked 14 with Joseph Reynolds bowling 5-13 to decimate the order.

Although Charlie Edwardson got Liam Clarke out lbw for 8, a partnership of 54 and 7 between Sam William Henderson and Lee Whitfield respectively took the hosts to target in the 15th over.

There was better news at Alnmouth & Lesbury as Chalana De Silva bowled 4-22 and Jonathon Ridley struck 89 as Alnmouth & Lesbury continued their winning streak with a 94-run victory over Matfen to maintain third spot in Division One.

The side have also booked themselves a spot in the semi-finals of the T20 Thomas Wilson League Cup with a mid-week 17-run success against Berwick.

Harry Sutherland hit 66 not out with seven 4s and three 6s to take Alnmouth to 168/6 – and although Dominic Donaldson thundered a mighty 86 in reply, Sutherland finally took his wicket as Berwick fell just short at 151/8.