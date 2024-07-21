All change at top of North Northumberland Golf League

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Defending champions Rothbury have gone top of the North Northumberland Golf League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Coquetdalers beat Foxton 8-4 to move up into pole position with a couple of games to play.

They are on 84 points with Bamburgh Castle in second on 78, Magdalene Fields A in third on 77 and Goswick fourth on 75 – though they have a game in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Lingard beat Kevin Henderson 5&4, N. Richardson was 3&1 against J. Hood, Greg Woodburn swung to a 3&2 over Simon Michie and P. Evans was a 4&3 winner for the hosts while J. Egglestone and R, Gander were both 1 up for Foxton in their rounds.

All the scores from the golf greens

Magdalene Fields A slipped to a 9-3 defeat at Warkworth that dented their title hopes.

Although Stuart Virtue picked up a 2&1 win and Martin Neil drew with P. Wilson, successes for Warkworth’s Finn Bell, Sandy Twynholm, K. Lansbury and F. Bremner on the greens gave them the points.

Goswick swept to a 12-0 success over Linden Hall as the stroke play and putting from Dan Bullen, Alan Potts, David Greenshields, Joe Atkinson, James Grant and Blair Shearer saw them all celebrating successes.

Alnmouth Village drew 6-6 with Burgham Park, Dunstanburgh A beat Alnwick Castle 7-5 and Seahouses were 10-2 winners at Magdalene Fields B.