Alex gives Senior service with a ton in Morpeth cricket defeat

Alex Senior hit a superb century – his first of the season – and took three wickets but it was in vain as Morpeth went down to a four-wicket defeat at Consett.

Senior struck seven 4s and two 6s as he faced 140 balls and chalked up a total of 105 runs without losing his wicket.

Morpeth had suffered a nightmare start when Adam Lawn went for a duck bowled by Ewan McCabe to leave the visitors on 1-1.

But Senior and strike partner Liam Day steadied things and edged the scoreboard up to 154 before Day’s wicket fell with him on a steady 66.

Alex Senior hits a six in Morpeth's defeat at Consett

“It was great to see - it was a chanceless innings for Alex’s first hundred and he was in the middle with Matty, his brother, when he got to his 100, which was nice,” said Morpeth official Gary Day.

“He had a good partnership with Liam of 153 and we thought we’d set the innings up for some fireworks at the end to push the score on to 260 and above - but unfortunately it didn’t happen.”

Ethan Deal was clean bowled by John Meadows for 6 and Jack Travers trudged back to the hut with 7 after he’d been caught by Craig Burke off James Radcliffe.

Radcliffe struck again when skipper Matthew Senior was caught by Meadows on 17 before Michael Craigs struck 19 not out.

Morpeth started their fielding superbly as Michael Craigs took the wickets of Robbie Hockaday and John Meadows for just 11 but the home batsmen settled with Alexander Corver hitting 93, Aron McCabe 50 and Lee Whitfield 68.

“We didn’t have the best opening 25 in the field with a few edges flying through instead of to hand. Consett are always a tough team and they batted well. As far as the season goes we’re still in the cups but we have a massive game this weekend which we need to win to keep the league on track,” he continued.

In what proved an exciting finish, Senior dismissed Corver, Whitfield and Burke but Consett got to total with two and a half overs to go and six wickets down.

“We’re a very attacking team, taking wickets is our way, but we just didn’t get there yesterday,” said Day.