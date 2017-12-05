Age is no handicap for Peter at Blyth Sands

On Sunday two Alnwick Harriers took part in the Blyth Running Club organised Blyth Sands Race, a lovely five mile race along the beach.

This race is a handicap race whereby the older you are the bigger headstart you get over the younger participants. Peter Grey took full advantage of his male 60 handicap of seven minutes to finish a brilliant third overall with an actual time of 34.03. Further back was Mark Hume in a time of 1.03.51.

Meanwhile two Harriers took part in yet another race in the USA. In the 5k Savannah Bridge Run in Georgia Una McCaig and Carol Wall raced together with both performing very well. Una was the winner of the female 70 category in 33.34, whilst Carol was third in the female 65 age group, one second further back!

Finally for Sunday, Mark Doctor was the sole Harrier in action in the Allen Valley Striders Hexhamshire Hobble at Allendale. Mark finished the 10.5 mile fell race in 76th of the 150 runners in a time of 1.39.53.

The previous day 20 Harriers were in action at the Druridge Bay Parkrun. First to complete the 5k for the club in a course best was Dominic Harris in a splendid 18.11, beaten only by north east running legend Ian Harding. Next home for Alnwick in seventh was Phil Hall followed by the winner of the male 55 category Jim Lillico.

There was a 1, 2, 3 for the harriers’ females with Junior Harrier Millie Breese winning again. She was almost a minute clear of second placed Carole Page, whilst third home was Alice Tetley-Paul. Also of note Max Breese and Alison Hutchings gained course bests, and it was great to see David Henderson back in a Harriers vest.

Results: 2-Dominic Harris 18.11; 7-Phil Hall 19.54; 11-Jim Lillico 20.37; 14-Millie Breese 20.56; 15-Max Breese 21.02; 18-Neil Hamilton 21.06; 25-Carole Page 21.45; 26-Alice Tetley-Paul 21.51; 46-Harris Hall 23.58; 51-Justine Norman 24.25; 57-David Henderson 24.52; 70-Laura McLean Jr 25.49; 77-Alex Knight 26.41; 80-Mairi Campbell 26.47; 87-Linda Patterson 27.09; 91-Eleanor Heeley 27.37; 111-Nell Gair 29.37; 122-Alison Hutchings 31.13; 134-Rosie Harris 34.02; 140-Jayne McKenna 36.38.

Una McCaig and Carol Wall in Savannah, Georgia.