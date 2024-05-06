Academy wrestling success in Cumbria

Young Cumberland & Westmorland wrestlers from the Rothbury Academy impressed at the Hethersgill Show in Cumbria.
By Jon TaitContributor
Published 6th May 2024, 17:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Jack Pringle took second in the under 10s and William Thompson was third in the under 15s.

There was a large turnout of 40 competitors at the first show of the year.

The 12-years class had 21 entries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Jack Pringle (centre) took second spotJack Pringle (centre) took second spot
Jack Pringle (centre) took second spot

Jimmy Pringle presented awards for best fall of the day and best performance to Abbie Whiteford and Bobby Stewart respectively.

The Academy wrestlers will be competing at Northumberland Show at the end of the month.

Related topics:Cumbria