Academy wrestling success in Cumbria
Young Cumberland & Westmorland wrestlers from the Rothbury Academy impressed at the Hethersgill Show in Cumbria.
Jack Pringle took second in the under 10s and William Thompson was third in the under 15s.
There was a large turnout of 40 competitors at the first show of the year.
The 12-years class had 21 entries.
Jimmy Pringle presented awards for best fall of the day and best performance to Abbie Whiteford and Bobby Stewart respectively.
The Academy wrestlers will be competing at Northumberland Show at the end of the month.