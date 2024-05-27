A win and a loss in County rugby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northumberland were 53-48 winners at Staffordshire in the Bill Beaumont County Championship at Lichfield.

Although the result wasn’t enough to lift them off the foot of the Division 2 Pool 1 table, it did move the County level on 6 points with Cumbria – and three Alnwick players got on the scoresheet in the battling victory.

Proud skipper Evan Moir, who plays for Alnwick, said: “It is a huge honour to captain my county.”

“It’s been a tough couple of games, but to go down to Staffordshire and get a win in the manner we did makes it a day I will never forget. I am so proud of the boys and to be the captain of the that team – it’s moments like these that I will treasure for a very long time.”

Local players starred in County rugby action

Moir, Sam Eggleston and Matt Jolly all went over for the green, red and golds.

Alnwick player Eva Mcdougall also starred in Northumberland’s Gill Burns Division 2 Pool 1 loss at Notts, Lincs & Derby.

Northumberland went down 32-17 at Southwell.

“Honestly, the intensity the past three weeks has been absolutely incredible, especially today, it was unreal - such a tough fight from start to finish,” said Ava afterwards.

“The win we had against Cheshire and scoring my first senior county try has given me the confidence and hunger for another county season. It is so amazing to see how many women from all range of abilities and teams have come together and formed such an amazing team and bond,” she continued.

“Although we lost today, we have come in a strong second in the league; although it isn’t the result we hoped for, it was the first time the county have won women’s matches since 2018!”