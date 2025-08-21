Morpeth Plumbing and Heating

Air source heat pumps are becoming increasingly popular across Britain. But what are they, and do they actually work to make your home warmer?

As we move towards greener energy, everyone wants their energy bills to drop and their money to go further. But are air source heat pumps really the answer?

Aileen Pollard of Morpeth Plumbing and Heating explains what they can do for your home.

What is an air source heat pump?

There is heat in the air all around us, even on chilly days. That means they can help heat your home all year round. The unit harvests that heat and uses the energy to heat water, which then comes through your tap or heating systems in a conventional way. The main differences householders notice is that the heat pump sits outside the property, not inside like a traditional boiler.

They are very popular in colder countries, like in Scandinavia, and the technology can generate heat even on cold days, so that you have energy when you need it.

What kind of property are they suitable for?

You will need a ground-floor outside wall to attach it to . . . other than that there’s a system to suit most house types. They work with your existing radiators too, so you don’t need to replace your full system if you don’t want to. Our team have the expertise to talk you through the options, and whether your home is suitable – and it’s a no obligation chat too.

How are they more environmentally friendly?

For a start, they are repurposing heat that is already out there and have:

● Lower carbon emissions

● Sustainability

● Efficiency

● Long life span

● Ability to pair with solar panels

Because they are packed with new technology, they are generally more efficient than much older heating systems.

Is there evidence they save householders money?

Of course, there’s the outlay of buying an air source heat pump, and then the cost of the electricity to run it, but they don’t directly use any carbon-based power source, and are generally believed to be a cleaner, greener energy source that’s worth the investment. There is also the government grant available (Boiler Upgrade Scheme) which is worth £7500 towards the cost of an air source heat pump

Again, the team at Morpeth Plumbing and Heating can help you compare the likely cost comparisons in your case, so you can make an informed choice.

When can I have one installed?

For an early a quote and installation date as possible, reach out to the team at Morpeth Plumbing and Heating. Find them online here, or call 01670 515817.