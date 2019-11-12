These are the cinemas where you can pre-book tickets to watch Frozen 2
Everything you need to know to pre-book your ticket to watch Frozen 2 in Cinemas this November to get you in the winter spirit.
Frozen 2 will be hitting the screens this November at a number of cinemas across Northumberland. The story follows characters from the first movie, Elsa and her sister Anna who travel far away from the kingdom of Arendelle for a new adventure joined by Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven. Here are all the places in Northumberland where you can watch the second instalment of Frozen.
Showtimes at Vue Cinema Cramlington
Dates still available to book tickets are:
November:
Friday 22, Saturday 23 and Sunday 24, Monday 25, Tuesday 26, Wednesday 27, Thursday 28, Friday 29 and Saturday 30
December:
Sunday 1, Monday 2, Tuesday 3, Wednesday 4 and Thursday 5.
Time: Showing start 12.05pm and end at 7.45pm.
Tickets can be pre-booked now, single ticket price is £4.99 and VIP is £6.99, family standard is £19.96, family VIP is £27.96.
The Maltings, Berwick
Dates still available to book tickets are:
November:
Friday 22, Saturday 23 and Sunday 24, Monday 25, Tuesday 26, Wednesday 27, Thursday 28, Friday 29 and Saturday 30
December:
Sunday 1, Monday 2, Tuesday 3, Wednesday 4 and Thursday 5.
Time: showings start at 11am and end at 7pm.
Tickets can be pre-booked now, Single ticket is £8.50, child ticket £5 (16 and under) babies go free (ages two and under).