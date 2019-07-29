Nine reminders of comic genius Bobby Thompson - how many of these jokes to you know?

He was a comic legend in the North East, and people still have fond memories of the ‘Little Waster’ Bobby Thompson.
But which was your favourite of Bobby’s gags?
Take a look through these classics and see if yours is among them.
1. Bobby Thompson
The missus answered the door. Bloke says 'Mr Thompson in?'
'Come in, tak a seat,' she said.
He said: "Ive come to tak the lot!"
Photo: Sunderland Echo
Copyright:
2. Stage genius
'The dole is my shepherd, I shall not work'
Photo: SE
Copyright:
3. Bobby Thompson at Woolworths in 1978
'She shouts up at ten past three 'Get up here, the string's come off the carrier bag. Why I'm nee engineer!'
Photo: Sunderland Echo
Copyright:
4. Jokes about debt
'We call it debt. Others call it credit. Committee men's wives on account. Well I'm in debt on account of not being able to pay me credit'
Photo: SE
Copyright: