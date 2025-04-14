Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The countdown is on to the return of a massive bikers rally which has years of tradition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eight hundred bikers took part in the 2023 run which started at Tesco in Dragonville, Durham. | se

A convoy of bikes, bikers, Easter Bunny and Darth Vader

One thousand bikers are expected to mass in the car park at Tesco in Dragonville, Durham, on Easter Sunday, April 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From 10am, they will roar into action and set off in convoy to North Durham Hospital and Darlington Memorial Hospital where they will deliver Easter eggs.

Read More Durham Easter Eggs Run 2023: Watch as hundreds of bikers roar into action for charity convoy to hospitals

The organiser is Tony Hudspith who said: “We have had a massive response due to Durham Police bike section being involved again this year.

Bikers in fancy dress are among the hundreds who take part in the rally. | se

‘It looks like it will be a record breaking year’

“They will be escorting us through in one pack which is amazing news. It looks like it will be a record breaking year this year.”

The rally also supports various charities and this year, they include the North East Air Ambulance; Northumbria Blood Bikes; Miles for Men; Teenage Cancer Trust; Rainbow Trust; Feeding Families; Paws Up and Stray Aid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hundreds of bikers converge on Durham for the annual Easter egg run, where they deliver eggs to hospitals throughout the region. Here they are in April 2012. | se

‘We have already distributed hundreds of eggs’

Tony added: “The GoFundMe page is already over £4000 in donations for the charities and we have already distributed hundreds of eggs to schools, care homes for the elderly as well as special needs units.”

Others had their bikes decorated for the spectacular start to the ride.

The run has its own Facebook page which has hundreds of followers and supporters including taxi firms, bingo halls, social clubs, and individuals who amassed Easter eggs to donate to the cause.