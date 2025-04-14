Annual rally tradition is back and this time, 1,000 North East bikers will ride for charity

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 14th Apr 2025, 16:09 BST
The countdown is on to the return of a massive bikers rally which has years of tradition.

Hundreds of riders from throughout the North East - including Sunderland, Seaham, Dawdon, South Shields, Newcastle, Northumbria and Hartlepool - will gather for the Durham Easter Egg Run.

Eight hundred bikers took part in the 2023 run which started at Tesco in Dragonville, Durham.
Eight hundred bikers took part in the 2023 run which started at Tesco in Dragonville, Durham. | se

A convoy of bikes, bikers, Easter Bunny and Darth Vader

One thousand bikers are expected to mass in the car park at Tesco in Dragonville, Durham, on Easter Sunday, April 20.

From 10am, they will roar into action and set off in convoy to North Durham Hospital and Darlington Memorial Hospital where they will deliver Easter eggs.

The organiser is Tony Hudspith who said: “We have had a massive response due to Durham Police bike section being involved again this year.

Bikers in fancy dress are among the hundreds who take part in the rally.
Bikers in fancy dress are among the hundreds who take part in the rally. | se

‘It looks like it will be a record breaking year’

“They will be escorting us through in one pack which is amazing news. It looks like it will be a record breaking year this year.”

The rally also supports various charities and this year, they include the North East Air Ambulance; Northumbria Blood Bikes; Miles for Men; Teenage Cancer Trust; Rainbow Trust; Feeding Families; Paws Up and Stray Aid.

Hundreds of bikers converge on Durham for the annual Easter egg run, where they deliver eggs to hospitals throughout the region. Here they are in April 2012.
Hundreds of bikers converge on Durham for the annual Easter egg run, where they deliver eggs to hospitals throughout the region. Here they are in April 2012. | se

‘We have already distributed hundreds of eggs’

Tony added: “The GoFundMe page is already over £4000 in donations for the charities and we have already distributed hundreds of eggs to schools, care homes for the elderly as well as special needs units.”

In 2023, spectators watched as Darth Vader and the Easter Bunny rode past.

Others had their bikes decorated for the spectacular start to the ride.

The run has its own Facebook page which has hundreds of followers and supporters including taxi firms, bingo halls, social clubs, and individuals who amassed Easter eggs to donate to the cause.

