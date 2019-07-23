Alnwick's historic Kidland's Well restored thanks to Freemen
An 18th century piece of Alnwick’s heritage has been restored thanks to the town’s Freemen.
The Clayport High Pant, a water fountain formerly known as Kidland’s Well, is believed to date from 1755, making it the oldest surviving pant in Alnwick.
A round finial on top of the sandstone pillar had been missing for some time but it is now back in place.
The pant also has an Iron spout on the north side, with an inscribed panel above it, and the remains of a broken trough below. On the east side there are signs of repair, and remains of a metal bracket. On the west side there is a wooden door fixed with screwed bars. The top is covered with cement holding broken glass, presumably to deter vandalism.
The most important aspect of the work of the Alnwick Freemen’s Council is the management of a 3,500 acre estate. They also own a number of properties.