Alnwick heritage book shortlisted for award
An Alnwick Civic Society project has been shortlisted for a national award.
Its ‘Some Alnwick Heritage Heroes’ publication is shortlisted in the Association for Heritage Interpretation Awards scheme.
“We published this book in partnership with Bailiffgate Museum to spread awareness of our town’s history and the story of those who have helped us to appreciate its unique quality,” said a civic society spokesman.
The book was produced with support from the Heritage Lottery Fund, the Institute of Historic Building Conservation, in conjunction with Civic Voice and a legacy from the North East Federation of Civic Societies.
The project focused on detailing the contributions made over the years by local people and organisations to the conservation and interpretation of the town’s architectural and townscape heritage.
The 40-page, A4-sized, illustrated booklet takes a view of the town’s heritage by researching the positive contributions of a historian, building company and architect from the 19th century, a 20th-century urban geographer, a current illustrator and Alnwick Civic Society itself.
It also contains informative maps of the conservation area’s boundaries, its protected buildings and a route around Alnwick’s historic centre.
The Alnwick project is shortlisted in the Volunteer and Community Projects category and will be further assessed by judges this summer before the winner is announced on October 10.
It is up against heritage projects from Ullapool and Jersey.
The biennial AHI Awards scheme recognises and rewards the best practice in heritage interpretation across the UK and Ireland.