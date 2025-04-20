From a roadside diner famed for its ‘Olympic Breakfast’ to a well-known chain which briefly rivalled Pizza Hut for supremacy, they kept our appetites sated during the 70s, 80s, 90s and noughties.
But despite boasting in some cases hundreds of branches around the UK at their peak, they all fell from favour for various reasons.
This photo gallery looks back at these once mighty restaurant chains, which are gone but not forgotten.
How many of these restaurants do you remember eating at, and which do you miss most?
1. Little Chef
Little Chef was once the highlight of a long journey for many diners, young and old. The chain of roadside restaurants, inspired by US diners, was launched in 1958 by Peter Merchant and Sam Alper. Its 'Olympic Breakfast', 'Early Starter' and 'Jubilee Pancakes' were among the popular dishes which kept drivers and their passengers fuelled over the years. By the late 1990s there were 439 Little Chef restaurants, but the business then suffered a dramatic decline. In 2007, it had to be rescued from administration, with the number of branches subsequently slashed, and by the end of October 2018 the once ubiquitous chain had disappeared completely from the nation's motorways and A roads. | Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images Photo: Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images
2. Berni Inn
This popular steakhouse chain was founded in 1955 by brothers Frank and Aldo Berni, and its mock-Tudor stylings and hearty, reasonably-priced fare earned it a loyal customer base. By 1970, the business boasted nearly 150 hotels and restaurants, making it reportedly the largest food chain outisde the US. As well as the steaks, prawn cocktails and Black Forest gateaux were among the most popular items on the menu. Berni Inn was sold in 1995 to Whitbread, which converted the buildings to Beefeater restaurants. | Derbyshire Times/Chesterfield Library Photo: Derbyshire Times/Chesterfield Library
3. Pizzaland
Pizzaland was once part of the big two pizza chains in the UK, along with Pizza Hut. It was founded in 1970 by David Dutton, financed by Associated Newspapers, and expanded rapidly over the next decade and a half. But then the decline began and even the 'pizza for a penny' newspaper coupon scheme could not save it. The Pizzaland group Brightreasons was bought by Whitbread in 1996, with many branches converted into Pizza Huts and others becoming Bella Pasta. | National World Photo: National World
4. Deep Pan Pizza Co
Deep Pan Pizza Co was hugely popular in the 1990s, with its 'all you can eat' deals, deep pan dipper starters and chocolate and ice cream desserts contributing to its popularity. But the growing popularity of thin crust pizzas contributed to its downfall and its closure qas announced in 1998, with many branches converted to Frankie & Benny's restaurants. | National World Photo: National World
