7 popular after-school activities you'll only remember if you grew up in the 80s

There was no shortage of things to do after school in the 80s

How did you unwind after school in the 80s?

These were some of the most popular things to do back then

From classic TV to much-loved toys, how many of these do you remember?

When you get home after a long day at school, many children just want to crash on the sofa and decompress.

There might be a bit of homework to complete and, depending upon how strict your parents are, some chores to do.

But once they’re dealt with, the time is yours.

So, how did children fill those hours between 4pm and bedtime, before streaming and social media?

If you were a child of the 80s, there are some things you’ll almost certainly remember doing back then, from playing with classic toys and video games to gorging on long-lost sweets.

Playing Super Mario Bros. on your NES

The Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) video game console first hit the market in 1983 | AFP via Getty Images

The Nintendo Entertainment System, better known simply as the NES, has been credited with rescuing the video game industry after the crash of 1983.

With classic games including the Legend of Zelda, Duck Hunt, and the Dragon Quest series, it’s little wonder it proved so popular with a new generation of gamers.

Undoubtedly the biggest draw was Super Mario Bros., in which the overall-clad plumber Mario and his brother Luigi attempt to hunt mushrooms and dodge turtles in their quest to rescue Princess Toadstool.

More than 40 million copies of the original game were sold, with two follow-ups shifting an additional 25 million units.

Hugging a Care Bear, or racing your Micro Machines

You could tell a lot about a child’s disposition by the toys they played with in the 80s.

Peace-loving youngsters were drawn to My Little Pony or Care Bears.

Young motor-heads loved racing their tiny Micro Machines cars across the carpet, and immersing themselves in the miniature world they created.

And more combative children tended to do battle with their Transformers toys or Thundercats characters.

Gorging on classic sweets

PEZ dispensers were particularly popular in the 80s | Getty Images

The 80s were heaven for youngsters with a sweet tooth, which, let’s face it, is most children.

Favourites back then included the cartoon-themed PEZ dispensers, pictured, with their hard candy tablets in a multitude of flavours.

Other popular 80s sweets included Rainbow Drops, Fizz Wiz popping candy, Love Hearts, Parma Violets, aniseed balls and cola cubes.

Candy sticks, which were originally marketed to children as candy cigarettes, and beer-flavoured pint pot sweets, with their unique taste resembling a shandy, were among the more bizarre sugary treats.

One much-missed snack from the 80s was the 54321 chocolate bar, so memorably promoted by Rik Mayall.

Reading a comic

Comics were huge in the 80s, and catching up with your favourite cartoon characters was a popular way to unwind after school.

The Beano, with characters including Dennis the Menace and Minnie the Minx, and The Dandy, with Desperate Dan, were most popular with younger children.

Viz, with its winning combination of foul-mouthed toilet humour and sharp satire, and the sci-fi comic 2000 AD, which spawned Judge Dredd, were loved by older children.

Writing to your pen pal

There was nothing like the feeling of receiving a letter from your pen pal in the 80s | Getty Images

Before internet chat rooms existed, children looking for new friends with similar interests would often find a pen pal with whom to exchange letters.

There were many ways to link up with a new pen pal in the 80s, from official school programmes, which connected pupils across the world, to adverts in fanzines and magazines.

Making your own slushy

Mr Frosty, with which you could make your own frozen drinks, was one of the most popular toys of the 80s | dannyburn - stock.adobe.com

If you were lucky enough, you had a Mr Frosty machine and could make your own frozen drinks.

The kit came with a selection of flavours in sachets, including Cheery Cherry, Loopy Lemon, and Outrageous Orange.

When those ran out, you could use your favourite fruit juice, or a mix of them, to make your own flavours.

Mr Frosty was responsible for many a brain freeze in the 80s.

Binging on after-school TV

Stanley Baxter as Mr Majeika, in the eponymous 80s children's TV show | Getty Images

The 80s were a golden age for children’s TV, with some great programmes in the after-school slot to keep youngsters entertained.

If you grew up then, you’ll probably have fond memories of feasting upon shows including Bananaman, Super Gran, Thundercats, Dogtanian, SuperTed, Dangermouse and Grange Hill.

Another classic from the late 80s was Mr Majeika, about a bumbling wizard who is banished to Earth after failing his sorcery exams. The titular character, played by Stanley Baxter, ends up becoming a teacher at a primary school, where his spells, and their mixed results, delight his pupils.

How did you spend your time after school in the 80s, and do any of these activities bring back happy memories?

For more 80s nostalgia, check out this look back at popular things to do on a Sunday in the 70s and 80s.