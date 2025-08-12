These nostalgic photos capture half a century of fun at Butlin’s holiday camps around the UK, from 1936 to 1985.

From glamorous granny contests to square dancing, or simply relaxing by the pool, they show why the camps were so popular back then, pulling in punters from miles around.

The first Butlin’s in Skegness was officially opened on April 11, 1936, by the famous aviator Amy Johnson, the first woman to fly solo from England to Australia.

A second camp followed in Clacton, Essex, in 1938, and construction of a third, in Filey, Yorkshire, got underway in 1939.

At its peak in the late 60s, there were 10 Butlin’s holiday camps, and the famous firm also ran a number of large hotels.

The camps’ popularity declined with the rise of cheap overseas holidays in the 1960s, but there are still three Butlin’s sites, in Bognor Regis, Minehead and Skegness.

This retro photo gallery captures the golden age of Butlin’s, from the 1930s to the 1960s.

It also shows how, while they may have lost some of their sheen by then, the camps remained popular with many holidaymakers during the 1980s.

Fairground rides, limbo competitions and sing-alongs are pictured, as are the famous monorails which opened at Skegness and Minehead in the 60s.

You can see celebrity guests over the years too, from a royal visitor to F1 champions and a boxing star.

These evocative photos also show families enjoying the boating lake, honeymooning couples relaxing beside the pool, and, of course, the famous Redcoats preparing for duty in their chalet.

The pictures depict too how the camps were taken over by the armed forces during the Second World War, when troops could be seen preparing for action with signs advertising bikes and mechanical horses for hire in the background.

The Butlin’s story began when founder Billy Butlin visited Barry Island and felt sorry for families there staying in ‘drab’ guest houses with little to do.

He set out to make seaside breaks affordable for all, creating a ‘place of colour and happiness’, with plenty of entertainment for visitors of all ages.

Key to that were the famous Redcoats, the team of workers who looked after and entertained guests at Butlin’s holiday camps.

That role has proved a springboard to success for many stars of light entertainment, from Des O’Connor and Jimmy Tarbuck to Stephen Mulhern.

These photos are sure to bring back memories of Butlin’s for anyone who grew up during the 60s, 70s and 80s or earlier and was lucky enough to visit with their families.

Many of them have probably continued the family tradition by treating their children or grandchildren to a day out or a week away at one of the remaining Butlin’s resorts.

Wave for the camera Holidaymakers on a fairground ride at Butlin's in Skegness in June 1936

Boating lake Holidaymakers on and beside the boating lake at Butlin's in Minehead, Somerset, in around 1964

How low can you go? Redcoats watch as a holidaymaker competes in the limbo competition at the Butlin's Holiday Camp in Bognor Regis, West Sussex, in June 1985