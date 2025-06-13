These were some of the most popular nightclubs across the North East between the 1960s and the noughties.
This retro photo gallery captures happy times at these much-missed nightspots around the region, including Sunderland, Newcastle, South Shields and Hartlepool.
Among them is a famous floating nightclub with a revolving dance floor, a venue billed as the ‘most luxurious’ in the North when it opened in the 1960s, and a nightspot which was a favourite haunt of footballers during the 80s.
Do these photos bring back any happy memories of nights out from years past, how many of these venues did you visit, and what do you think was the North East’s best ever nightclub?
1. La Dolce Vita
Newcastle's La Dolce Vita nightclub, named after the famous Federico Fellini film, opened in 1963, billing itself as 'the North's most luxurious nightclub'. In the 80s it became Walkers nightclub and later Planet Earth and The Playrooms. La Dolce Vita is pictured here in around 1970. | Newcastle Libraries Photo: Newcastle Libraries
2. Chambers
Chambers nightclub opened on High Street West, Sunderland, in 1987 and quickly established itself as one of the city's favourite nightspots. Clubbers are pictured here inside the venue, promoted as Sunderland's 'most opulent nightclub and brasserie', in December 1992. | Sunderland Echo Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. Gemini
Gemini nightclub, on Villiers Street, Hartlepool, which later became Buzz and Zoom, is pictured here during the 1970s. Owner Ron Trotter is seen with the Pan's People dancers. | Mail Photo: Mail
4. Tuxedo Princess
The Tuxedo Princess, also known to locals simply as 'The Boat', was a former car ferry which was converted to become one of the North East's most popular and unique nightclubs. Thousands of clubbers have fond memories of epic nights out at the floating venue, which boasted a revolving dance floor and was moored on the River Tyne in Gateshead between the 1980s and the early 2000s. When the party boat was moved temporarily to Glasgow, she was replaced for a time by her sister ship, the Princess Royale, which ended up in Middlesbrough. The brilliantly-named Tuxedo Princess is pictured here beneath the Tyne Bridge in 1984. | Newcastle Libraries Photo: Newcastle Libraries
