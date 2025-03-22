3 . Blackboards and the sound of scraping nails

Before the days of whiteboards or digital screens, blackboards reigned supreme at school. In some teachers' hands, the chalk duster became a useful weapon against inattentive pupils, ready to be hurled at any poor child whose mind was caught wandering. Other teachers preferred to get youngsters' attention by scraping their fingers across the board, creating one of the most painful sounds known to mankind. Pupils, meanwhile, often enjoyed bashing two chalk dusters together, creating an immense dust cloud which could hang in the air for hours. This photo shows a blackboard in the classroom of the former Wadsley Bridge School, in Sheffield, in 1989. | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield