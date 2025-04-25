But did you know these playthings of yesteryear could be worth a huge sum today?

Many action figures, dolls, cars and other toys from the 1980s are now highly sought-after, often selling for four figures online.

We’ve looked at the listings on eBay for this year so far to see which toys of the 80s have sold for the biggest prices.

One rare action figure fetched a whopping £2,250, with several other vintage 80s toys selling for more than £1,000.

Obviously it helps if they’re in their original packaging but even well-loved toys from the 1980s can fetch a tidy sum.

This photo gallery shows 13 of the most popular toys of the 1980s and how much they could be worth today, from the lowest sold prices to the highest.

Do you remember playing with any of these toys as a child, and could one of them be lurking in your attic?

1 . Polly Pocket - Polly's Pool Party The miniature world of Polly Pocket was huge in the 1980s and remains as popular as ever today. This rare 1989 Polly's Pool Party playset sold in April 2025 for £150.48. | eBay/ca640457 Photo: eBay/ca640457 Photo Sales

2 . Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles - Leonardo The heroes in a half shell named after the masters of the Italian Renaissance were everywhere in the 1980s, when Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles (as they were called in the UK) toys were top of many children's wish lists. This vintage 1989 Leonardo action figure sold in March 2025 for £250.31. A 1989 sewage playset, meanwhile, recently fetched £499.99. | eBay/omaha-marsh Photo: eBay/omaha-marsh Photo Sales

3 . Cabbage Patch Kids doll This vintage 1984 Cabbage Patch Kids doll recently sold on eBay for £300 | eBay/brock62675 Photo: eBay/brock62675 Photo Sales

4 . Micro Machines - Remote control Off Road 4X4 truck Micro Machines were among the most sought-after toys of the 1980s. This remote control Off Road 4X4 vehicle from 1989 sold in March 2025 for £306.32. | eBay/basan55 Photo: eBay/basan55 Photo Sales