Get 20% off full price items during White White Company’s Black Friday sales event, which they have called ‘White Weekend'

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Luxury lifestyle brand The White Company’s White Weekend deals are live now.

They are offering customers 20% off site-wide, including their gift, clothing, fragrance and homeware ranges. Simply use the code ‘JOY20’ at the checkout.

What is White Weekend?

White Weekend is The White Company’s version of a Black Friday sale.

Every year, retailers offer fantastic deals on a range of products on the last Friday in November as part of a Black Friday tradition in what has become one of the most eagerly anticipated shopping events of the year.

This year, Black Friday will take place on Friday November 26.

Many brands, however, offer great discounted products outside of the main day. Some begin their sales much earlier in November, and some have items on offer for the whole weekend or week.

When is White Weekend?

The White Company White weekend is on right now.

The White Company have not yet confirmed when exactly their White Weekend sale will end, however, considering it’s been called a weekend we can assume it will last a few days - so there should be plenty of opportunity to bag some of the best bargains.

However, if you have your eye on something we recommend putting that bargain in your basket quickly and checking out - as it’s common for the best products to get sold out during Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions.

Last year, The White Company’s Black Friday ended on Cyber Monday, which this year falls on Monday, November 29.

Cyber Monday is a day dedicated to online specific discounts, and is always the Monday following Black Friday.

What deals can you expect?

The White Company website states: “Our White Weekend offers are coming soon, across stylish nightwear, premium candles and home fragrance, luxury bedding and gorgeous childrenswear.”

You can get 20% off full price items, including furniture, simply by adding the promotional code ‘‘JOY20’ at the checkout. The discounted price will then be shown at the checkout.

You can snap up some of the best items below.

What else can I buy this Black Friday?

For all the best deals across a range of products and brands, be sure to check out our dedicated Black Friday page as well as our Black Friday live blog, which will be updated regularly throughout the day.

Brushed-Cotton Stripe Pyjama Set Brushed-Cotton Stripe Pyjama Set £60.00 Ultimate relaxation 4.5/5 These are blissfully soft striped pyjamas which will leave you feeling warm and cosy even on the coldest of evenings. They’re crafted from super-supple jersey, with a velvety brushed finish that feels wonderful against the skin. The top is finished with mother-of-pearl buttons for a premium finish. These pjs are retailing at £75, but with the White Weekend discount they can be yours for £60. Buy now

Grey Quilted Pramsuit Grey Quilted Pramsuit £39.20 Baby essential 4.5/5 Babies can never have too many pramsuits - and if you or someone you know is expecting then now is the ideal time to grab this gorgeous grey one. It’s the White Company’s bestselling pramsuit, which is now made with recycled polyester for more sustainable design with the same high quality. It’s the ideal accompaniment to chilly strolls this season. With a super-soft faux-shearling lining in the hood and mittens, this design also features adorable bear ears and paw embroidery. Available in ages 0 months to 2 years. It’s retailing at £49, but with the White Weekend discount they can be yours for £39.20. Buy now

Fir Tree Candle Fir Tree Candle £16.00 Christmas scent 4.5/5 It’ll be beginning to smell a lot like Christmas when you light this candle. Inspired by the depths of a faraway forest thick with pine trees and laden with snow, light this, sit back and enjoy the crisp woody notes of fresh eucalyptus and pine needles with warming cedar and earthy moss. It’s retailing at £20, but with the White Weekend discount they can be yours for £16. Buy now

Cord Jersey Sweatshirt Cord Jersey Sweatshirt £35.40 Winter cosiness 5/5 This sweatshirt is both stylish and sustainable, and features the brand’s new fine-cord fabric, which is a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. That means it’s super cosy for you and also good for the planet. This is a go-to piece of clothing that you’re going to want to wear day after day to keep you warm and comfortable throughout winter. Available in three colours; navy (pictured), pale pink and ecru, and sizes XS to XL. Why not get one in every colour? As this jumper now has 40 per cent off, you can afford to treat yourself. Buy now

Brushed Deep Waistband Joggers Brushed Deep Waistband Joggers £34.30 Luxurious comfort 4.5/5 Joggers are a must-have staple in every women’s wardrobe. Put them on as soon as you get in from work (or live in them if you work from home!), and lounge about all weekend in them too. Featuring wide elasticated ankle cuffs and a comfy wide waistband, these pull-on effortless lounge trousers are made of a black modal-blend fabric. They’re wonderfully soft and cosy without being too thick and heavy. There’s currently 40 per cent off them. Available in sizes 4 to 18. Buy now

Victoria Abril Trainers Victoria Abril Trainers £48.30 Every day footwear 4/5 These shoes, which will go with any outfit, are crafted from white organic-cotton canvas and recycled material, featuring a lace-up front. The 3cm-thick rubber sole is made with vegetable oils, and the tongue has a pink rubber logo patch. Organic cotton is grown using no chemical fertilisers and far less water than conventional cotton, but it retains a luxuriously soft quality. Perfect for everyday wear and smart casual looks. There’s currently 30 per cent off them. Available in shoes sizes 3 to 8. Buy now

Men's Brushed Cotton Stripe Pyjama Shorts Men's Brushed Cotton Stripe Pyjama Shorts £18.00 Nighttime comfort 3.5/5 He can get comfortable during the dark evenings with these pj shorts, styled in a classic cut. With a classic yarn-dyed blue and white stripe, this super-soft brushed pair has an elasticated waistband and contrasting tie for extra comfort. They’ve currently got 40 per cent off. Available in sizes S to XL. Buy now

Knitted Jacket With Lamb Ears Knitted Jacket With Lamb Ears £25.20 Cuteness for babies 4.5/5 Keep little lambs cosy and warm throughout the winter with this gorgeous hooded cardigan which is suitable for both girls and boys. In timeless white, the button-down style makes it a perfect layering piece, and the adorable lamb ears are an extra-special adorable finishing touch. Available in sizes 9 to 18 months. Better yet, it has 30 per cent off right now. Buy now