Omaze’s latest luxury home competition is in a lesser-known celebrity haunt and beautiful hideaway in North West of England

Omaze’s latest dream home is in a tiny affluent village in the Wirral and we found out what it would be like to live there. For those entering the property prize draw for the £3.2million luxury mid century house, here’s what you could be looking forward to if you win.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The rugged scenic coastline of the Wirral is no stranger to many celebrities heralding from that area in Merseyside. Along with Great British Bake Off heart-throb Paul Hollywood, there’s James Bond actor Daniel Craig and Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas who grew up in the Wirral. Nowadays, Caldy where this stunning mansion is located attracts Premier League footballers and their wives.

Omaze’s stunning Wirral house is on a hillside nicknamed locally “the Hollywood Hills” in the enclave of Caldy. It boasts stunning coastline views and is close to traditional country pubs.

It even neighbours National Trust parkland with woodland walks winding their way through oak trees and silver birch. Views at the top have dreamy views of Hilbre Island and North Wales.

Caldy village in the Wirral | Googlemaps

Keen walkers will love waking up to wander around this and other beauty spots on the doorstep. The five bedroom Omaze mansion in the Million Pound Draw has its own heated swimming pool, three bathrooms and a decadent lounge and comes fully furnished in decor that is a throwback to the Golden Age of Hollywood. If you can tear yourself away, there’s Thor’s Stone on Thurstaston Hill and Caldy Beach.

Local Melissa Noble commented: “It's an amazing location, great beaches, Wales on the border - a lot of people are unaware how lovely the Wirral is.

“Also great country pubs and walks too. So really exciting for me to be in the draw.”

Resident George Evans added: “I've lived on the Wirral all of my life and there's nowhere better. Win this house and you'll have a few Premier League footballers as neighbours on what we locals jokingly call "Hollywood Hills" in Caldy.”

3M mid-century Hollywood inspired home with heated pool up for grabs in Omaze draw. | Omaze

Sue Ormesher added: “Wirral is gorgeous, particularly Caldy where the house is, though I’m biased as I live there.” The Omaze Wirral prize draw here is not only making someone’s dream come true but also raising money for the Scouts.

Caldy village has the best of both worlds as it is only 30 minutes drive from bustling Liverpool with its vibrant nightlife, restaurants and music venues.

Judith Mitchell is well versed in the area and recommended it: “Love this house, it's always been my dream if I won the lottery to have a house in Caldy with sunset views over the Dee. I grew up on the Wirral and would love to return.”

One lucky entrant will win the Wirral Omaze house on Friday November 29 along with £250,000 in cash. They can move in, rent it for the estimated long-term income of £8,000 per month or sell it.

Omaze said one winner is guaranteed to win the “majestic” five-bedroom house in the Wirral that has a heated swimming pool, wraparound terrace with outdoor kitchen, big-screen cinema room and spectacular coastal views.