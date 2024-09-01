Shoppers could save money on their groceries from supermarkets, like one shown here

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Big savings on groceries from supermarkets with special codes are available online and we have a list of where to find them on Amazon and what to type in at checkout

Savvy shoppers can save up to 25% on their weekly groceries for nearly a month if they know where to look for deals. Amazon is offering special discounts for supermarkets including Morrisons and Iceland.

We highlight some of the best money-saving deals on offer online and how to bag them. It comes at a time when families are looking to save pounds as extra bills loom over the back to school period in September and many are trying to find much-needed extra cash after expensive Summer holidays.

Deals differ across regions of the UK. Savings for Amazon Fresh are mostly available in London and the South East, with some other major cities included. Discounts on Morrisons supermarket favourites are spread more evenly nationwide, as are the deals for Iceland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amazon Fresh deliveries used to be confined to London and the South but with popular brands like Morrisons, Co-op and Iceland now on board with Amazon, every shopper should check out what's available to them and for how long.

How to get Amazon Fresh money-saver

This new deal for Amazon Fresh customers started on Thursday(August 29) and runs until November 27. It allows Amazon Fresh shoppers on Amazon.co.uk here to claim £15 off on their first three shops over £60.

The deal is location specific and Amazon will show if your local area is included once logged in. The code to use at checkout is WELCOMEFRESH.

Amazon Fresh has big discounts on groceries | Amazon

How to save money at Morrisons

The Morrisons supermarket deal is part of Amazon Back-to-School Offers that launches today(Sunday, September 1). It only runs for a month until September 30, so shoppers should jump into action to make the most out of this one.

Similar to the Amazon Fresh offer, Morrisons customers on Amazon.co.uk here can claim £15 off their first three shops over £60.

To bag the deal, use the code SUMMERSHOP1 at the checkout if in the right location for the discount.

Save money on groceries at Co-op

This code to save money at selected Co-op supermarkets started in July but is running until September 30.

Co-op customers on Amazon.co.uk here can claim £10 off on their first three shops over £40. Use the code COOPSHOP1 at checkout.

Code to save money at Iceland

Also running from July through to September 30 is a discount on groceries from Iceland supermarket. Log into Amazon here and if you are in a participating region, there’s £10 off on the first three shops over £70.

The code to use to get the offer is ICEDEAL10 at checkout.

Nestle KitKat and friends box is reduced on Amazon | Amazon

Save 28% on chocolate favourite Kitkat and more

There’s a sweet offer from Amazon with 28% off a huge box of Nestlé Kitkat and Friends Big Biscuit Box that’s over 1.3kg. Instead of £21.58, it’s £15.78 here.

Along with KitKat bars, there is also Blue Riband and Toffee Crisp, all in a “display-ready presentation box”. There’s 69 biscuit bars in total and three different flavours of KitKat of original milk chocolate, chocolate orange and dark chocolate.