It’s coming home - or at least it is the closest England have ever been on foreign soil to let’s all rally around the national team for the big Euros final.

From flags to footballs, and bunting to beer glasses, we’ve hunted down some of the best-priced merchandise to help you show your support as England play in Sunday’s final.

It's been a summer of ups and downs, trials and tribulations, excitement and anticipation, and plenty in the way of deflation and disappointment - and that's just the weather.

But the UEFA European Football Championship concludes on Sunday, July 14 - and England are through to the final round, facing off against Spain.

And while we're all rooting for Gareth Southgate's squad, hoping it will finally be the time football is coming home, they need all the support they can get from the fans back home.

It's going to be a boom time for retailers offering football merchandise, then, and there's already a dizzying array of products on offer, from novelty mugs to official England shirts.

But while the official England home shirt costs £125, it is possible to fly the flag for a lot less money.

Here’s our round-up of some of the funkiest merchandise and clothing ideas we found on Amazon, all costing a lot less than a Nike shirt, and all available with next-day delivery for Prime members. If you’re not a Prime member, click here to start up a free 30-day trial.

Show your support for the England squad with this patriotic flag, with that distinctive red cross. There'll no doubt be plenty of these flying during the Euros, and rightly so.

This huge flag is 8ft across, and if you don't have a flag pole it'll drape across a house wall, or a fence, or you could just hang it in your living room.

While you're showing your support for your own side, why not grab some bargain bunting, to add a bit of festive atmosphere to your garden, lounge, driveway, or balcony.

This set of bunting features all the flags of the participating nations, and there's eight metres of it, so long enough to create quite a vibrant display.

If you have a big enough wall or fence on your frontage, you can really hammer home the fact you're an England supporter with this gigantic banner. It's three metres long, and features images that symbolise the festive feel of a European tournament.

Waterproof and durable, it can be tied on to a wall or railing through its brass eyelets, so there's no reason this won't outlast England's (hopefully) long trip to Germany.

Decorating your house is one thing, but don't forget to show support while you're out and about by plastering it with some St George's Cross plumage.

This pack includes a magnetic flag, a window flag, and a hand-shaped sticker.

There's even a football-themed game card thrown in to keep kids - and big kids - occupied between fixtures.

Get out into the park and have a kickabout with an officially licensed Euro 2024 football.

Definitely one of the cheaper official items you can buy, this ball is ideal for kids and adults who want to sharpen up their skills, or it can just serve as a souvenir from the tournament.

An even cheaper (and arguably more useful) piece of official merchandise comes in the shape of this pint glass.

Shaped perfectly for your favourite alcoholic, or non-alcoholic tipple, it's going to be the perfect accompaniment to the matches.

Raise it in celebration when the going's good, or use it to drown your sorrows if it's not going so well.

Why not go all-out in your patriotic show of support and grab a bundle of red and white headwear?

This bundle is aimed at two people, or any number up to a group of six, and it includes two cowboy hats, two "headboppers" and two top hats.

They're not tacky at all, are they?

If the official Nike England shirt is a bit too pricey for you at £125, then save a small fortune and show your support with this simple, printed white T-shirt.

There are three designs to choose from, and an array of sizes, and they all cost the same. About a tenth of the price of the official kit. What a bargain.