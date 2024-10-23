Vegan collagen powder: The secret behind youthful skin? Here’s what people are saying

Feel Pro Collagen has great reviews | Feel

There’s a new kid on the block as vegan collagen brand Feel launches the watermelon edition of its powdered supplement. And customers as well as experts are raving about the results after using the product in transforming their skin, hair and nails.

Feel said its vegan collagen products provide anti-wrinkle support as well as increasing skin elasticity and supporting hair and nail growth - and customers agree.

One customer called Lauren said: “I have been taking Feel Pro Collagen for over a year and the results are amazing. My hair grows back quicker and is more thick and healthier. I’ve always had soft, weak nails, and they are now so much stronger and grow back quickly. As for my skin, it looks so good. I am always being told I look younger than my age. I would definitely recommend this product, it’s easy to take and I enjoy the flavour.”

Feel said its Pro Collagen products reduce fine lines and wrinkles by 22.4% in just 28 days, and doubles collagen production within two days. It added that 80% of users in the trials reported significant improvements in skin elasticity, hydration, and suppleness. All you do is mix the contents of one sachet with 200-300ml of water and stir.

Another buyer called Michaela said: “I've been using Feel Collagen for about two months and I've seen noticeable results - my skin looks brighter and some fine lines are less visible. It also tastes really good, much better than I expected. It isn't too sweet, it's almost like a summer beverage.“

Hannah added: “Already noticing the difference in my skin. Highly recommend. Having tried many collagens this has become my firm favourite.“

The brand also has more than 200 reviews from expert nutritionists, and Clementine Pellew-Harvey said: “As a registered nutritionist, I'm thrilled to have Feel Pro Collagen powder in my toolkit. It's a fantastic vegan option for my clients seeking to support healthy skin from within.

“The easy-to-use powder format integrates seamlessly into daily routines, and the potential for improved skin elasticity and hydration is a welcome addition to any comprehensive skincare plan. Personally, I appreciate having a reliable source of vegan collagen to promote overall well-being, and my clients love exploring this natural approach to maintaining a youthful glow.”

Jo Travers, a registered dietician, added: “It is really useful to have a choice for collagen supplements that are plant based and have sustainable packaging. I have recommended Feel as an option for my vegan clients.”

You can buy a month’s supply of Pro Collagen Watermelon (30 sachets) for £64.95 as a one-off or on a monthly subscription for £49.95 a month - and if you use the code GOODSKIN you can save 20%.