I reviewed fun gin and rum advent calendars that are all the rage for Christmas - these are my favourites

I’ve been gradually upgrading on Christmas advent calendars over the years. Quaint picture images haven’t had a look in since I was introduced to chocolate advent calendars and beauty versions but now I’m found ones that are even more fun.

Gin and rum are among my favourite festive tipples so when I realised there are Christmas countdowns featuring specialty miniatures, I couldn’t resist. There are some competitive prices around in the battle to win pre-Christmas and Black Friday shoppers, so it’s a good time to get them in stock ahead of when the first advent window opens on December 1.

I came across a British company called Drinks By The Dram that does a range of boozy advent calendars for whatever is your go-to drink. They set up in Kent almost 15 years ago and are still going strong with a store profile within Amazon.

If gin or rum isn’t your thing, then don’t fear as there’s a wide range of its other advent calendars at Master of Malt from vodka here for £74.95 to a whisky version here for £99.95. Although I’m focusing on the gins and rums below.

Exciting gin advent calendars for 2024

That Boutique-y Gin Company Advent Calendar | Amazon

That Boutique-y Gin Company Advent Calendar 2024 is a prettier version than many with a snowy hipster scene, aimed predominantly at the female market. A gin bar glows while apartment residents toast drinks from neighbouring windows. I can almost hear that Christmas Wrapping song by The Waitresses as I look at it.

The calendar contains 24 different types of 30ml miniature bottles of gin. There’s a good range of surprises in store that have a festive feel to them including a Christmas Pudding Gin, Mince Pie Gin Liquor and Christmas Tree Gin. There’s also big name brands like Yuzu and Bathtub Gin in the mix.

Not as colourful but offering a more stylish option is the Drinks By The Dram Premium Gin Advent Calendar containing 25 wax sealed drams inside - one extra for Christmas Day too. I opened each window to reveal a potion type 30ml bottle from inside that filled me with excitement and looked exquisite.

Premium Gin Advent Calendar from Drinks By The Dram | Drinks By The Dram

This 2024 calendar is £99.95 on Amazon here and contains some of the best names in the business from The Botanist Islay Dry Gin and Tanqueray No. Ten - voted the best in the world for cocktails - to Roku Japanese Craft Gin and Hendricks.

The Premium Gin Advent Calendar is the same price of £99.95 on Master of Malt too here.

There’s also a regular Gin Advent Calendar in elegant dark green with similar 25, 30ml wax sealed bottles but slightly cheaper for £74.95 at Master of Malt here or £79.80 on Amazon here.

Gin Advent calendar Drinks By The Dram | Drinks By The Dram

The contents have decent offerings including Chase and Bathtub Gin. That works out as about £3 a night over the whole of advent, which is pretty good value for money in my book.

Rum advent calendar for Christmas

It’s got favourites like Jamaica’s Appleton Estate, Mount Gay, Rumbullion! and Don Papa Baroko hidden within to reveal. It is also £99.95 on Master Of Malt including free delivery here too.

Drinks By The Dram Rum Advent Calendar | Drinks By The Dram

A Spiced Rum Advent Calendar also has 25 bottles but is cheaper at £74.95 on Master of Malt here or it is priced at £79.89 on Amazon here.

The wax sealed 30ml bottles look charming and are ready to drink neat or add into some Coke or a cocktail.

What I liked about these advent calendars across the board is that it gave me the chance to taste expensive gins and rums that I wouldn’t normally buy a whole bottle of without knowing if it was to my taste. They also feel like a real treat and are beautifully presented like large books.

Plus as the weather gets colder and the nights draw in, it’s a nice warming sifter to enjoy with a tonic and lasts longer than a piece of chocolate in a calendar ever did. Definitely something I could savor and feel the true spirits of Christmas.

Other gin advent calendars available include from The Craft Gin Club for £89.99 and Virgin Wines Premium Gin Advent Calendar for £99.99 among a wide range on sale ahead of Christmas.