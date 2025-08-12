The £25 kit that can whiten your teeth in just seven days
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
With these clever little strips, a 30-minute treatment each day for seven days is all you need to brighten up your teeth and remove staining.
They use a clinically-proven and dentist-approved formula that can remove deep-set stains and yellowing caused by things like coffee, tea, and wine and most users notice a change in the first day.
Developed by MySweetSmile, the easy-to-use, non-slip strips contain no peroxide, and they don't cause irritation, or sensitivity.
You just stick one strip to your lower teeth, a smaller strip to your upper teeth, let the strips sit for half an hour, remove and rinse, and compare the results with a colour chart.
Each kit costs £24.99, including a current £5 discount, and that's enough for seven days of treatment. If you visit the MySweetSmile website for the first time by clicking here, you should see a pop-up offering new customers 30% off their first purchase, which would bring the price down to just £17.49.
The Teeth Whitening Strips are part of a range of products developed by the firm to help you get your winning smile back.
The other products include an award-winning teeth-whitening powder, a whitening pen, and fluoride-free toothpaste.
Click here to find out more about the teeth whitening strips, or to view a video on how they work.
