Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro Max has just launched – and Sky Mobile has revealed its cheapest monthly deal on the flagship handset.

The cheapest iPhone 17 Pro Max deal is £38 a month with Sky Mobile.

The new iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Air have all been revealed today and Sky has confirmed the cheapest monthly payment to get the range-topping iPhone 17 Pro Max is £38 a month with Sky.

The cheapest deal on the iPhone 17 standard handset is £25.

The deals are in high demand and Sky has introduced a queue system on its website with over 15,000 people in the queue when pre orders opened at 1pm.

The phone has had a significant upgrade on the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Apple has dropped the titanium design and replaced it with a more lightweight steel but the real changes come under the hood.

The new iPhone 17 Pro Max uses Apple’s new A19 chip for faster processing and a more seamless experience. It also comes with the brand’s new ‘breakthrough’ battery technology that will drastically extend the battery life of the phone.

Apple has also upgraded the three rear cameras with 48-megapixel sensors, and the new telephoto camera offers a 4x zoom.

The new iPhone 17 Pro Max was launched this week alongside the standard iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Pro and the all-new iPhone 17 Air, the thinnest iPhone ever at just 5.5mm in width.

Apple has confirmed the iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced at £1,999 for the handset only. It matches the price of the iPhone 16 Pro Max when it was launched last year.