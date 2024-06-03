Taylor Swift Eras UK Tour 2024: What exactly does a Taylor Swift Eras Tour VIP package cost and include?
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
The countdown is on as Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour finally comes to the UK. The singer will be kicking off her tour in Edinburgh on Friday June 7 then heading over to Liverpool, Cardiff and London.
The good news is that according to Ticketmaster, tickets for the Taylor Swift Eras UK Tour 2024 are still available.
However, if you're a Swiftie like us and already have tickets then 'you need to calm down’ because we can reveal exactly what is included in each and every single VIP package.
Here is everything you need to know about the Taylor Swift VIP packages and how to get them. There are six VIP packages available and in true Tay-Swift style each one has been named after one of her biggest hits.