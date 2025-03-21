Tapo's wireless security cameras just link up to your WiFi and stay charged from solar power | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The Tapo TC82 security camera is now just £49.99 on Amazon – a 50% saving! Solar-powered, waterproof, and no subscription needed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Attached to the wall of my house, looking out for the postman, is the Tapo TC82. I tested it when it was launched around a year ago and it's served me well ever since.

It has a three megapixel sensor offering full 2K footage, and there's a smart person detection system that alerts you to any intruders on the brilliant Tapo app.

There's full-colour night vision, a decent security light, it's completely waterproof, easy to install, and it even comes with a large solar panel - so you never need to charge it.

The solar panel only needs 45 minutes of sun per day to keep the battery topped up | Amazon

Even throughout the gloomy winter we've just had, it maintained enough charge to keep an eye on my driveway - something my other solar camera, a Eufy Solocam S220, really struggled with.

Another thing to love about Tapo is they don’t try to make you sign up to a subscription to save and share your footage. Just pop in an SD card, and it’s all recorded.

Normally these cameras, when you include the solar panel, cost £99.99, and that's a pretty good price, but Amazon has knocked 50% off the price, bringing it down to just £49.99 - and that's a bargain.

Security cameras obviously won't stop your house from being preyed on, but it is an important layer of security, and they're a great deterrent.

They're also useful for keeping an eye on parcels, looking out for deliveries, or just for scaring away the neighbour's cat with its alarm and audio system. Not that I'd ever do that, of course.

According to Amazon, this is a limited-time deal, and they haven't said when it will expire. So if you do fancy one, make it quick. And I'm afraid you're already behind me in the queue.