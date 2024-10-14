The Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 brings many improvements over its predecessor

Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield has spent several weeks reviewing Jackery’s new Explorer 1000 V2 - here’s his verdict

In the years the Jackery Explorer 1000 has been on the market - and it's been a surprisingly long time - it has sold in huge numbers.

And it's little wonder, really. It's a genuinely portable power station with Jackery's robust design housing a 1,000 watt inverter and a 1,002Wh battery, it can charge up in less than seven hours, and it weighs around 10kg.

And if you think all that sounds impressive, you'll be blown away by the specs of its replacement, the logically-named Jackery Explorer 1000 V2.

The important numbers start with the inverter, which now has a 1,500w output from a 1,070Wh battery, and it can fast charge in as little as one hour.

This is largely achieved through the addition of a new battery technology, lithium iron phosphate, or LiFePO4, which is more durable, more reliable and a lot safer. It's the stuff they use in electric cars nowadays, so it's certainly built to last.

Physically, it feels like a big improvement over the old 1000 unit. It uses Jackery's more modern frame, and the folding handle is really neat.

Other than that, it's not all that different. The ridiculously powerful light has been retained, which is good news, and it's now on the front, which is even better news.

The LCD display works basically the same way as it always has done, and there's never been anything wrong with it so that's fine. And there are two AC sockets for mains-powered devices.

Interestingly, there's one less USB socket, but it is the USB-A sockets that have taken a hit. There are still two USB-C sockets. And one of them can hurl out 100w.

It isn't actually any lighter than the old 1000, in fact it's slightly heavier on paper, but you don't really notice the difference and the more practical shape certainly makes up for it.

I also like the fact the solar input is now moved away from the front of the unit, it makes things a bit neater.

Solar capacity, incidentally, is another big improvement. It can now take in up to 600w of solar, charging completely in just three hours. Realistically, that brings it up to speed with its competition, but it's still impressive.

It makes it about as quick as the similarly-powerful and similarly-priced EcoFlow Delta 2, but a big difference is the Jackery solar panels are just a bit easier to use. Far less flimsy and easier to stand up in the right position.

Compare it to the Bluetti AC180, which again is a similar price, and it stacks up even more favourably for the Jackery. The EcoFlow and the Bluetti do have more powerful inverters, but the Jackery is smaller and lighter than the EcoFlow, and significantly smaller and lighter than the Bluetti.

Bundle it with a solar panel, like the SolarSaga 100W, and it's £749.

So that's significantly less than £1,000 for a true off-grid setup that will run pretty much anything you can take camping with you, and most modern power tools.

Bearing in mind it could run a portable fridge for around 15 hours, a coffee machine for well over an hour, or a lawnmower for at least a couple of hours, it's a really useful companion for the money.

Sometimes in the world of portable power stations, new versions can feel like an evolution rather than a revolution. And while the Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 isn't really a world apart from the previous version, it's been improved in every measurable way.

The fact you can get it for such a bargain price, is just the icing on the cake.