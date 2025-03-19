The Ninja multi-cooker has a 30% discount at the moment | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This Ninja oven does more than air fry – and it’s 30% off right now, but only for a limited time

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We've all seen Ninja's popular range of conventional air fryers, from the small single-drawer units, to the big tech-laden appliances, but this multifunction oven could be an even better option for the foodie that loves a gadget.

It has 10 functions in one machine, including an air frying function, and it also serves as an oven, pizza maker, grill, and toaster.

Unlike most traditional air fryers, which have drawers for the ingredients to sit in, this one works more like a conventional oven, with a fold-down door and shelves.

It's ideal for quickly cooking large family meals | Amazon

This is what allows for the versatility because these shelves can hold everything from a pizza to a whole chicken. And there's a fan which blasts the hot air around for reduced cooking times.

Ninja says this makes it up to 40% faster than a fan oven, and it can be pre-heated in a remarkable 90 seconds.

A family meal, then, could be whipped up in under 30 minutes, and you can then go on to roast, bake, toast, and fry further food portions.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Here's a way to unlock the 30% saving without paying a penny There is a free 30-day trial available to all Amazon customers Click here to go to the sign-up page Fill in your details and start your free trial There's no obligation to pay anything, and you can cancel at any time While you're on the trial make sure you make the most of it Benefits beyond fast and free delivery include unlimited access to Prime Video and Prime Music

Because you can squeeze in a main and side at the same time, on different shelves, it means the unit can do the job of two appliances in the same footprint - so it's a great space saver.

Reviewers on Amazon have raved about this benefit, as well as lauding the easy digital controls and versatility.

While many people who bought it have used it to replace their traditional ovens, some did find it harder to clean, because of the layout of the interior.

But you can't argue with the price. Normally, it costs £269.99 but there's a 30% saving at the moment, bringing it down to £189.99.

NationalWorld

Love magazines but hate the cost? With Readly, you can access dozens of top food and drink titles for one low price – and right now, you can get two months free. Click here for more information.

The only catch is it's a deal exclusive to Amazon Prime members. There's a simple, free way of signing up for a free trial, so don't worry if you're not a member. Click here to find out how to do that.

We also don't know how long this deal will last, so if you fancy upgrading your kitchen, jump on the offer before it expires.