The best Marks & Spencer’s Christmas gifts that spark joy for all the family | M&S

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

These are the top Christmas gifts from Marks & Spencer’s for women, men and kids.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christmas is just around the corner, and Marks & Spencer has made it easier than ever to find gifts that truly spark joy. Whether you’re hunting for something stylish, cozy, or indulgent, there’s a perfect present to make someone’s festive season unforgettable.

This year, M&S has put together a gift list of must-have items that are guaranteed to delight. Imagine the look on a loved one’s face when they unwrap the M&S Collection Faux

The M&S Collection Faux Fur Coat £100 a piece that instantly adds warmth, luxury, and style to any winter wardrobe. Or picture the M&S Collection Slingbacks £56, the kind of shoes that elevate even the simplest outfit, making everyday moments feel a little more special.

The M&S Collection Faux Fur Coat and M&S Collection Slingbacks | M&S

For the men in your life, the Autograph Men’s Grooming Kit £22 combines practicality with indulgence, offering everything needed to feel pampered and confident. And for the little ones, the M&S Collection Striped Jumper £18 brings a burst of color and playful charm, perfect for cosying up during chilly days or making a statement at festive gatherings.

Autograph Men’s Grooming Kit and M&S Collection Striped Jumper | M&S

Each of these gifts is more than just an item they’re opportunities to create joyful memories, moments of surprise, and heartfelt smiles that last long after the wrapping paper has been set aside.

With these carefully selected gifts, you can focus on what really matters this Christmas: giving something that brings a smile, creates a memory, and makes the season feel a little brighter. After all, the best part of the holidays isn’t just receiving it’s knowing you’ve chosen something that someone will truly love.

Natalie Dixon is our Lifestyle reporter, if you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a journalist prior to publication.

Abbott This little wearable gadget can help you lose weight - here's how Buy now Buy now The Abbott Lingo biosensor is a next-generation wearable that tracks real-time glucose levels to help users understand how their diet and habits affect their energy, weight and overall wellbeing. Worn discreetly on the upper arm, it connects to an app that provides personalised insights and coaching to encourage steadier glucose levels and better daily balance. Available without prescription, each sensor lasts two weeks, offering a detailed snapshot of how your body responds to food, sleep and stress. Find out more about the Abbot Lingo biosensor by clicking here

47 Skin The accidental skincare breakthrough that’s transforming skin across the UK £ 0.00 Buy now Buy now Born in the heart of Yorkshire, 47 Skin’s story began by accident — when a team of scientists trying to purify water instead discovered a formula that could transform skin. Passed from a grandmother to her grandson, founder Nic Taylor, the breakthrough cleared his skin in just four days and led to the creation of 47 Skin’s signature ingredient, Silver Chitoderm®. The brand has now helped over half a million people feel confident in their own skin. Try the winning formula for yourself by clicking here