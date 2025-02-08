This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

These are the best home fragrance sprays, diffusers and candles perfect for a fresh new season.

Forget ‘your hair looks nice’ or ‘I love your shoes’ the biggest compliment someone can give is ‘your home smells incredible’. If you enjoy having friends round and hosting evenings filled with food and drink, to create the perfect night you first have to create the perfect ambience.

A fresh and clean home is always a good start, and while a spring clean will help a lot, to really make an impression you need the right fragrance. Forget ‘keeping up with the Jones’’ - everyone will want to keep up with you!

Uplifting home fragrance perfume’s, diffusers and candles to make your home smell incredible this spring | Canva

Home perfumes have become more and more popular. Rather than just a spritz of air freshener before friends come over, spray a perfume such as the Lime, Bergamot & Mandarin Room Spray £8 from Marks and Spencer. Room sprays have a more intense scent and will last longer than standard air fresheners.

The bergamot essential oil promotes stress relief and can help with anxiety. The lime and mandarin notes give your home a crisp, fresh touch. If you prefer more of a fruity scent, try the Pomegranate Room Spray or for floral lovers the Pear Blossom & Freesia Room Spray is a great choice. Click here for more room sprays from M&S.

I have a reed diffuser in all my bedrooms. It makes such a difference to my mood when I walk in and get an instant hit of fragrance instead of any smelly socks that maybe accidentally laying around. A reed such as the Valentte Lemongrass & Rosemary (was £11.10) now £8.80 works by dispersing fragrance into the air.

It's a flame-free alternative to candles which means it’s really safe to have around children. The brand has a wide selection of different fragrances including the White Neroli and Lemon, Lily of the Valley and Noir Nights prices start from just £11 each. Discover the full range here.

Everyone loves a Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir Candle £56 in their home. Not only do they smell gorgeous but they also make your home look expensive too. However there are other options, and I prefer the Neom Happiness Candle which at £20 is a much more affordable choice - and smells like a summer’s day.

If you still like to splurge on your candle collection then the Diptyque Roses Candle £58 has a luxurious scent that evokes the month of May. It comes in four sizes ,with the two larger sizes available in a beautifully designed pink ceramic jar. To view more classic candles click here.

These are the best home fragrances to make your home smell incredible for the new season, but I could talk about candles all day. There are so many to choose from but these are by far my favourites so far. Remember it’s all about creating the perfect ambience and bringing the fresh smells of spring summer into your home.

