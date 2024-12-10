Here are four luxury Christmas hampers for the cheese lovers in your life

Four hampers for the cheese lovers in your life | Various

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Nothing finishes off a festive family feast like a luxury cheeseboard - so here are four decadent hampers that are set to impress - whether you’re looking for the perfect gift or you’re putting together your seasonal spread.

From black truffle cheddars to creamy blues, these hampers feature some of the best cheeses carefully crafted across the country - with perfectly paired accompaniments to create a well-balanced cheeseboard with something for everyone.

Here are our picks of our four favourites available to order now.

Snowdonia Cheese Co Christmas Cheeseboard Hamper £ 70.00 Snowdonia Cheese Co Buy now Buy now Filled to the brim with Snowdonia Cheese Co's most popular cheeses and accompaniments, as well as a slate board to serve it on, this is a great showstopper gift for the cheese lover in your life. The Truffle Trove - an extra mature cheddar with black summer truffle - is a standout addition, and you can enjoy it with fig and cranberry crackers and Sicilian green olives.

The Cheshire Cheese Taste of Cheshire £ 54.95 Cheshire Cheese Company Buy now Buy now This hamper includes the brand's five best-loved cheeses - with creamy, smoked and indulgent ones to try. We love the sound of the Reserva, a caramelised onion and rioja cheddar cheese. And the cheeses are paired perfectly with the company's own biscuits and chutneys - which include caramelised red onion chutney and gourmet chilli jam relish.

Dukes Hill Cheese Lover's Hamper £ 80.00 DukesHill Buy now Buy now Bringing together DukesHill's most popular British cheeses in a traditional 14" wicker basket. This set includes an Isle of Mull Cheddar, Cote Hill Blue and Damson Fruit Cheese, ready to serve with apple and sultana chutney, Cornish sea salt biscuits and cracked black pepper crackers.

John Lewis Fresh Charcuterie & Cheese Personalised Hamper £ 100.00 John Lewis Buy now Buy now This gift hamper includes a selection of outstanding cheeses and charcuterie, complete with a bottle of red and Prosecco. Enjoy Ford Farm Wensleydale & Cranberry Truckle and Cornish Cheese Co. Cornish Brie alongside carefully selected meats and crackers - and a bottle of Waitrose San Leo Prosecco DOC and El Campo Cabernet Sauvignon to help polish it all off.