Aldi has launched a new line of beers - crafted from food waste.

Exclusively available at Aldi, The Hop Foundry brand was initially founded in​​ 2023 with an independent brewery partner. Now the supermarket is partnering with another roster of innovative brewers to showcase some of the nation’s greatest sustainable sips that make a difference.

Available in stores from November 11, The Hop Foundry​​ sustainable beer offering will include the Toast Brewing Another Round Session IPA (£1.99, 440ml) and Freedom Brewing Misfits Summer Fruits Beer (£1.49, 440ml).

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, says: “We know our shoppers are increasingly passionate about sustainability and are looking for ways to make a difference when shopping.

“By partnering with incredible innovators, we're transforming surplus food into delicious, high-quality products that our customers can feel good about buying – all at Aldi's every day amazing prices."

Turning Breadlines into Beer Lines

Bread often tops the list as one of the most wasted food items in the UK, but Aldi is combatting this issue with a unique solution.

Toast Brewing is committed to transforming surplus bread into tasty brews and has created a winner with The Hop Foundry x Toast Brewing Another Round Session IPA (£1.99, 440ml).

This refreshing, citrusy IPA is brewed with surplus bread, giving it a second life as a sustainable sip. An impressive 4,000 loaves of Aldi's own tiger bread have been rescued for this special-edition beer, meaning a 5% lower carbon footprint compared to a beer brewed with all malt.

Louisa Ziane, Co-founder at Toast Brewing, says: “We're excited to partner with Aldi on an IPA that's as kind to the planet as it is to beer lovers' tastebuds. By using Aldi’s surplus bakery bread, we're saving a whopping three tonnes from going to waste .

“This beer embodies our nature-saving mission, meaning everyone can enjoy beer that’s better for the planet. Cheers to a greener, brighter future, one delicious sip at a time!”

Fruity Misfits Make for a Fantastic Beer

With the help of Freedom Brewery, Aldi is also launching The Hop Foundry x Freedom Brewery Misfits Summer Fruits Beer (£1.49, 440ml) - a vegan-friendly, vibrant brew bursting with the flavours of rescued Aldi 'wonky' fruits.

Strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, and raspberries come together to create a tangy and refreshing IPA that helps save nearly a tonne of fruit from going to waste.

​​​Matt Willson, Managing Director at Freedom Brewery, says: “Partnering with Aldi is a testament to our shared passion for sustainability.

“At Freedom, crafting exceptional beers has always gone hand-in-hand with caring for our planet so we’re very excited to work with the supermarket in launching the exclusive Misfits Summer Fruits Beer. Sustainable sipping just got better!”

Aldi’s NEW The Hop Foundry Another Round Session IPA and Misfits Summer Fruits Beer will be available in stores nationwide from November 11.