Fortnum & Mason’s Sovereign Hamper, priced at £2,500, includes 58 luxury items ranging from champagne and whisky to puddings, biscuits, truffles and festive decorations. | Fortnum & Mason

Fortnum & Mason’s £2,500 Sovereign Hamper is stuffed with 58 festive luxuries, from champagne to truffles – but there’s also a £75 Merrymaker hamper you might actually buy.

Ever wondered what Christmas looks like when money’s no object? Fortnum & Mason has answered that question with The Sovereign Hamper – the most expensive Fortnum & Mason Christmas hamper of 2025, with a jaw-dropping price tag of £2,500. That’s right, two and a half grand on a Christmas hamper.

So what do you get for the cost of a family holiday? A staggering 58 items stuffed into three giant wicker baskets, ranging from vintage champagnes, fine wines and whisky to truffle oil, Christmas puddings, Cognac butter and even a set of baubles. It’s the top of the tree in Fortnum’s range of luxury Christmas hampers, a wicker designed to deliver the best festive hampers UK shoppers will see this year.

It’s the kind of food and drink haul that could fuel a small street party – or a serious sugar rush. There’s almost 2kg of biscuits alone, nearly a kilo of honeycomb, mountains of chocolates, and enough booze to keep the most determined party going well into New Year. In among the decadence you’ll even find surprises like a lobster-shaped bottle opener and Fortnum’s own Christmas crockery.

If you’re searching for Fortnum hampers 2025, this is the one everyone’s talking about.

The full list: all 58 indulgent goodies in Fortnum’s £2,500 Christmas hamper

Wines, Spirits and Bubbles

Fortnum & Mason

Fortnum’s Amontillado VORS, Bodegas Tradicion, Half Bottle, 37.5cl

Exton Park Sparkling Blanc de Blancs 2014, 75cl

Fortnum’s English Framboise, White Heron, 20cl

Chianti Classico, Fontodi, 75cl

Fortnum’s Vintage Champagne, Louis Roederer, 75cl

Fortnum’s 10 Year Old Tawny Port, Niepoort, 50cl

Fortnum’s English Single Malt Whisky, Cotswolds Distillery, 70cl

Cakes and puddings

Christmas Fruit Cake, 900g

King George Christmas Pudding, 907g

Traditional Panettone, 900g

Traditional Mince Pies, 500g

Biscuits and bakes

Christmas Merrilossus Biscuits, 600g

Christmas Plum & Stem Ginger Biscuits, 250g

Christmas Biscuit Selection, 650g

Musical Piccadilly Biscuit Selection Tin, 300g

Shortbread Selection Tin, 650g

Smoked Cheese Straws, 100g



At a glance: Sovereign vs Merrymaker 🌲 🧺 The Sovereign Hamper – £2,500, 58 items. Three giant wickers crammed with fine wines, champagnes, puddings, biscuits, truffles, preserves, tableware and decorations. It’s Christmas turned up to eleven. You can order The Sovereign Hamper here. 🫖 The Merrymaker’s Hamper – £75, 6 items. A smaller wicker with festive tea, biscuits, Christmas pudding and Cognac butter. A taster of Fortnum’s luxury without the eye-watering price. You can buy The Merrymaker’s Hamper here.

Sweet treats and chocolates

Fortnum’s Alcohol-Infused Chocolate Tipple Truffles, 265g

Christmas Figgy Chocolates, 165g

Magnifici Florentine Selection, 456g

Christmas Reindeer Noses, 125g

Marzipan Fruits, 275g

Christmas Peppermint Hot Chocolate, 300g

Christmas Ultimate Chocolate Selection, 1.6kg

Christmas Chocolate Truffles, 265g

Jams, preserves and sweet extras

Strawberry & Champagne Preserve Amphora, 890g

Acacia Chunk Comb Honey Amphora, 908g

Christmas Cognac Butter, 195g

Savoury jars and condiments

Sweet festive favourites in the Sovereign Hamper include Cognac butter, Christmas pudding, luxury preserves and spiced biscuits. | Fortnum & Mason

Piccadilly Piccalilli, 200g

Caramelised Onion Marmalade, 230g

Figs in Port, 600g

Fig Cheese, 120g

Fig & Fennel Chutney, 250g

Piccadilly Wholegrain Mustard, 200g

Fortnum’s 181 Sauce, 250ml

Balsamic Vinegar 60, 40ml

Cranberry Sauce, 230g

White Truffle Oil, 100ml

Baked Salted Mixed Nuts, 275g

Mixed Pitted Olives, 480g

Biscuits for Cheese Selection Tin, 400g

Teas and coffees

Explorer’s Blend, 250g Loose Leaf Caddy

Christmas Black Tea, 200g Loose Leaf Caddy

Royal Blend, Loose Leaf Decorative Caddy, 125g

Jamaica Blue Mountain Ground Coffee, 125g

Festive tableware and trinkets

Fortnum & Mason

Fortnum’s Time for Tea 3-Minute Tea Timer

Tea Strainer & Long-Handled Caddy Spoon Set

Fortnum’s Christmas Holly 2-Cup Teapot

Fortnum’s Christmas Holly Mug

Fortnum’s Elephant Bottle Stopper

Fortnum’s Bee Cocktail Picks, Set of 4

Fortnum’s Picnic Mat, Eau de Nil

Fortnum’s Picnic Cool Bag, Eau de Nil

Fortnum’s Lobster Bottle Opener

Red, Green & Gold Swirl Baubles, Set of 6

Christmas Teatime Crackers

The Iconic Wickers

Grand Wicker Basket

Extra-Large Wicker Basket

6-Bottle Wicker Basket

This isn’t just food, it’s a show of seasonal excess. There are enough puddings, truffles and sugary biscuits here to make a nutritionist blanch. But that’s the point – Fortnum’s isn’t selling calories, it’s selling fantasy.

For many people the Merrymaker Hamper at £75 will feel more realistic, but it still delivers the essence of Fortnum’s Christmas food and drink at a fraction of the cost.

Whether you dream of a champagne-soaked fantasy or just want a slice of tradition, Fortnum’s sits firmly among the best festive hampers UK has to offer.

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a National World journalist prior to publication.

