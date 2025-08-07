Trying to crack the EuroMillions? Even the boffins are getting their calculators out ahead of Friday’s £172 million jackpot. | Canva

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

It’s not just about matching all seven numbers – here’s what you could win with fewer matches, and why syndicates might be the smartest way to play

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The EuroMillions jackpot has rocketed to £172 million for Friday night’s draw – and naturally, we’ve dusted off the Casio, channelled our inner mad professor, and done a full deep dive into what it actually takes to win big.

You’d think you’d need all five main numbers and both Lucky Stars to walk away rich - and sure, that’ll get you the whole £172m. But you could still bag over £130,000 with just five numbers and one Lucky Star, and more than £13,000 with five numbers alone. These aren’t pocket-change wins - they’re proper, life-upgrading sums.

And here’s where syndicate play starts to make real sense. By pooling your entries with others through a managed service like You Play We Play, you can access hundreds of real EuroMillions lines (plus Millionaire Maker tickets) for a fraction of the usual cost. You’ll share any winnings, but the sheer volume of entries massively boosts your chances of landing something – whether that’s a headline-grabbing jackpot or a cheeky chunk of change.

Even the lower rungs of the prize ladder reveal some eyebrow-raising stats. Match just three main numbers and two Lucky Stars, and you’re looking at £37.30. That’s nearly 15 times your ticket price, and the odds are way more forgiving than you might think.

Here’s what we scribbled on the whiteboard:

5 numbers + 2 stars = £172 million

= £172 million 5 + 1 star = £130,554.30

£130,554.30 5 numbers = £13,561.20

£13,561.20 4 + 2 stars = £844.70

£844.70 3 + 2 stars = £37.30

£37.30 3 numbers = £6.00

£6.00 2 numbers = £2.50

£2.50 UK Millionaire Maker = £1 million (guaranteed to someone in the UK every draw)

Oh, and did we mention that every UK EuroMillions ticket gets you automatic entry into the UK Millionaire Maker? One lucky Brit will bag a guaranteed £1 million this Friday, just for turning up with the right code.

If your head’s already spinning with odds, combos and what-ifs, here’s one smart way to up your chances without going full Rain Man: a Wowcher syndicate deal gives you 500 EuroMillions lines and 500 Millionaire Raffle tickets for just £9. That’s a serious step up from your standard ticket, and all fully managed by You Play We Play — real tickets, real winnings, shared between 50 players.

National World Play Euromillions with 500 lines and 500 Millionaires Raffle tickets £ 9.00 Buy now Buy now If you’re dreaming of one of those huge European jackpots, the Wowcher Euromillions syndicate deal is hard to beat. For just £9, you’ll get an incredible 500 Euromillions syndicate lines plus 500 genuine Millionaires Raffle tickets. All tickets are official National Lottery entries, bought and managed by You Play We Play, so you’re not betting — you’re really playing. By joining a 50-person syndicate, you massively increase your chances of winning while sharing the fun and the prizes with your group. The draws happen every Tuesday and Friday, giving you two shots each week at jackpots that can top £200 million. Ready to aim for life-changing winnings? Join your discounted Euromillions syndicate here If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133

Play Set for Life with 500 lines for steady wins £ 7.50 Buy now Buy now If you like the idea of a regular monthly payout over a giant jackpot, Wowcher’s Set for Life syndicate deal is perfect. This offer gives you 500 Set for Life lines in a 50-person syndicate, entered into Monday and Thursday draws. Each line could win you (and your syndicate) a steady income-style prize, and because you’re part of a group with 500 entries, your odds are much better than playing solo. Like all the other deals, the tickets are official National Lottery entries — no betting, no hassle, just real chances to win and support good causes. At only £7.50, this is a budget-friendly way to join the fun. Sign up for your Set for Life syndicate here If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133