The Eufy S220 video doorbell is at its lowest price ever, offering 2K footage and no subscription fees. Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield explains why it's one of the best options on the market

According to price trackers, this is the lowest ever price for Eufy's S220 video doorbell - and here's why I think it's one of the best on the market.

Firstly, and perhaps most importantly, there are no subscription fees. All the footage is based on a hard drive that comes with the doorbell and acts as a chime. So you don't have to pay monthly for cloud access.

You also don't need to pay the enhanced human detection, the customisable activity zones, or the advanced data encryption.

The cost of all this? Currently £108.99, thanks to an Amazon limited-time deal offering a 38% discount.

Eufy's Homebase 2 comes as part of the package | Amazon

The doorbell's 2K footage is all stored on the Eufy Homebase 2, which sits in your house processing what the doorbell sees, and alerting you to any intrusion, or chiming loudly if someone rings the bell.

This also allows you to link the doorbell up to Alexa or Google Home devices as another layer of alert system and, because it all works wirelessly, there's no need to have a physical connection between the doorbell unit and the homebase.

It does mean you'll need to charge the doorbell, but you should find the battery lasts for a month or two, and you'll need to mount it to your door or wall. But that's fairly easy DIY.

In case you can't quite stretch to £108.99, there's a cheaper way to get the S220 doorbell on your wall, thanks to another discount I've found on Amazon.

It's for a bundle with the Chime add-on, which sits in a plug socket, wirelessly connecting to your doorbell, and not having the Homebase system brings the price down to just £79.99, because there’s a 47% discount.

You still get all the posh motion detection features, the two-way audio, and the 2K footage, but local storage is limited and you'll be more reliant on cloud services - which are still free.

These are both limited-time deals, so we don't know how long they'll last but, having tested the S220 in my own home for many months, I can heartily recommend it.