England fans bursting with pride have flooded the internet in search of the team’s Euro 2020 home shirt after the Three Lions booked a place in the final of the 2021 tournament.

Gareth Southgate’s stars got the better of Denmark in a nail-biting semi final encounter played under the Wembley Stadium arch and in front of £60,000 spectators on Wednesday 8 July.

And, while the memories and stories of 1966 live on, England’s current crop of superstars will be hoping to write a new chapter in the annals of football belonging to the country that invented it.

Just as the red shirt England’s heroes wore that day became synonymous with the 1966 World Cup triumph, demand for the Three Lions’ kit worn at Euro 2020 has skyrocketed overnight.

Unfortunately, stock at Tesco, Aldi, and Asda have been completely depleted -they’re sold out of English kit at time of writing. But there are still places you can pick up the iconic kit.

Here’s the latest stock listing of the replica England home, away and goalkeeper shirts worn by Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Harry Maguire and Co.

Sports Direct Sports Direct England Shirt £54.99 The white England home kit is only available in women’s size 8 (£69.99) and junior ages 7-10 (£54.99) through Sports Direct. The retailer is still showing stock of the yellow England goalkeeper top, a replica of the top worn by Jordan Pickford, in men’s size small for a crisp £74.99. There are also third kit tops - the blue one - available in men’s size small for £99.99, women’s size 10 for £69.99 and junior ages 7-8 for £54.99. Buy now

JD Sports Nike England 2020 Home Socks £55.00 England’s home shirt is available in junior size small at JD Sports for £55. The Three Lions’ third kit (blue) is also in stock in junior size extra small for the same price. No men’s or women’s replica home or away tops are currently listed available on the JD Sports website. Buy now

Kitbag Kitbag £114.95 Only England home shirts with Kane and Maguire lettering on the back and numbers are available in men’s sizes at Kitbag.com, for £114.95. The yellow goalkeeper top is also showing as listed for £67.45 and for kids at £53.95. The white shirt is available in kids sizes for £54.95 - though warning ‘almost gone’ - as well as named and numbered shirts including Rashford, Sancho, Foden from £69.95 each. England’s third blue kit shirt is also available in kids sizes from £54.95, as well as with most of the squad’s players’ names and numbers for £69.95 each. Buy now

England Store England Store £114.95 The official home of England shirts is showing stock of the white home replica shirt worn by the Three Lions at Euro 2020, including the semi final win over Denmark. The only ones available in men’s sizes have selected players’ names and numbers on the back, including Harry Kane, John Stones, Harry Maguire and Kieran Trippier. All four are priced at £114.95. There is slightly more choice for the blue away kit yet to be worn by England at the Euros, with Kane, Stones, Maguire and Trippier branding on the back in men’s sizes for the same price. If you’re shopping for kids, there is a plain blue England third kit shirt available for £54.95, as well as ones with Kane, Sterling, Grealish, Mount and others for £69.95 each. The website is also showing stock of the yellow England goalkeeper top, either plain or with 1. Pickford on the back, for £74.95 and £89.95 (mens) or £59.95 and £74.95 (kids) Buy now