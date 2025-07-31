Amazon's Echo Buds are now in their second generation - but they've been hard to get hold of... Until now | Wowcher

Amazon’s latest Echo Buds haven’t officially launched yet, but Wowcher’s early bird deal gets you a pair for £37.99.

If you log on to Amazon in search of their latest Echo-branded product, an updated version of their popular Echo Buds, you'll be told it's too early to buy them.

Normally £129.99, the buds will come with Active Noise Cancelling, 15-hour battery life, a wireless charging case, IPX4 water resistance, and Alexa voice control - but you'll have to wait.

That is, unless you load up this deal on Wowcher, which is offering an "early bird" deal to secure your earbuds - and the best bit is, they're a fraction of the launch price.

They come with a large array of tips, to help you get the perfect fit | Wowcher

Because Wowcher is also offering the opportunity to save 71% off the standard £129.99 price, and you can buy these buds for just £37.99.

The new and improved Echo Buds look like they're going to seriously move the game on from their predecessors when they do finally launch, with 5.7 mm dynamic drivers for powerful, balanced audio, a pass-through mode to cut the noise cancelling, a quick-charge function, and an advanced array of microphones for clear calls and those Alexa voice commands.

Unusually for an Echo product, the buds will also support Google and Siri commands, too, because they're compatible with both the other main assistants on the market.

To secure your pair, click here to go straight to the Wowcher website and ensure you select the "early bird" option, otherwise you'll pay £44.99 instead of £37.99.

