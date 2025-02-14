Dunelm has amazing deals on bedding right now, with prices from £1
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Dunelm's clearance sales are always quite eye-opening. Many of its items go out at half price, and savings of up to 75% are not unheard of.
But scrolling through some of the deals on the Dunelm website at the moment, it's hard not to get excited.
There are plenty of items under £2, and the discounts on some of the duvet sets, curtains, and cushions, are definitely worth a look.
Dorma Botanical Garden Blackout Pencil Pleat Curtains - was from £95, now from £23.75
Elements Archer Blackout Eyelet Curtains - was from £55, now from £13.75
Botanica Butterfly Blush Standard Pillowcase - was £5, now £1.25
Non-Iron Plain Dye Black Standard Pillowcase - was £4, now £1
Herringbone Stripe Throw - was £14, now £7
Jacquard Leaf Tapestry Throw - was £35, now £17.50
Holly Willoughby Lexi Velvet Round Cushion - was £22, now £11
Ryleigh Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set - priced from £11 to £38
Botanical Trellis Cotton Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set - was from £20, now from £10
Curtains, for example, are going for some crazy prices if you look hard enough. Replacing curtains in a room is a great way to transform its look, and a set that usually goes for around £100 can now be had for £23.75.
The Dorma Botanical Garden Blackout Pencil Cleat Curtains are full-length drapes from a British brand, featuring a 100% cotton face and a polycotton blackout lining.
Some of the lowest prices, and biggest discounts, have been applied to pillowcases. Like this Botanica Butterfly Blush Standard Pillowcase for £1.25 (normally £5) and a non-iron black standard pillowcase for just £1.
Throws and blankets feature heavily in the clearance sale too, with this Herringbone Stripe Throw catching our eye at a half-price £7, and a more plush Jacquard Leaf Tapestry Throw again half price at £17.50.
There are a few cushions to look at, too. Like this half-price Holly Willoughby Lexi Velvet Round Cushion for £7, but we suspect it's the bedding sets that will be getting the tills ringing.
For example, a plain-coloured Ryleigh Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set is down to £11 for a single, and a Botanical Trellis cotton set in super king size is just £17.
Dunelm hasn't said how long the clearance sale will last, and the products will be deleted from the site as soon as the run out of stock, so if there's something you're keen on, don't miss it.