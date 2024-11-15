The Google Pixel 9 | Google

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The Google Pixel 9 is one of the best Android phones on the market and is now cheaper than ever

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Google Pixel 9 phone deal could be the best of Black Friday 2024, weeks before the actual sales begin.

Amazon is set to launch Black Friday deals on 21 November, with discounts lasting until the day itself on Friday 29 November. However, rival brands have launched their deals even earlier and one of the best Android phones has been reduced in one of the best deals on the market.

Phone seller Mobiles.co.uk is selling the Google Pixel 9 for just £23 per month, the cheapest we have seen the phone this year. The deal is available through ID Mobile and includes 500GB of data, a £50 Currys gift card and unlimited numbers and texts. It costs £149 up front for the deal.

A second deal priced at £25 per month comes with a £50 Currys gift card and 400GB of data on the Vodafone network. It costs £150 up front to secure the deal.

Read More The best mobile phone deals for Black Friday 2024

The seller is also offering a Pixel 9 for £23 per month but that comes with 200GB of data, but for high-usage users the 400GB represents more data for you money at £2 more.

The Google Pixel 9 is one of the best Android phones on the market. It boasts a 6.3-inch screen with an improved battery - which was the main issue with Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 handsets. It comes with a 50MP dual-lens camera and Google’s excellent AI built in.

A competitor to the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Apple iPhone 16, the Pixel 9 is now one of the cheapest high-end phones on the market.

The deals have been released as part of the Mobiles.co.uk sale that also reduces the price of an iPhone 16 to £36 per month on a contract for just £9 up front. The best Samsung Galaxy S24 deal on the site is £28 per month and £79 up front.

You can see the deals here.