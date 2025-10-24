Feeling the strain: a helpful broadband genie could be the answer to cutting your monthly bills. | Broadband Genie

Switching broadband doesn’t have to be a nightmare – I tested out Broadband Genie’s postcode checker and was surprised how easy it was to find better deals.

They used to say changing bank was more stressful than moving house. Personally, I’d put switching broadband right at the top of the list.

Being connected at home is so important now – whether it’s for working, Zoom-calling your mum, or streaming the next big drama on Netflix – that the thought of any downtime is enough to put most of us off making a change. I know I’ve stuck with a rubbish deal longer than I should have, just because it felt safer.

But things have moved on. Most providers now do the legwork for you when it comes to switching, and the really savvy shoppers know that every time your contract comes up for renewal, it’s worth checking what else is out there.

That’s where Broadband Genie comes in. I only found out about it recently, but it’s been going for more than 20 years. It claims to be the UK’s first broadband comparison site, and it’s still fully independent – which basically means it doesn’t push one provider over another.

All you do is put in your postcode and it shows you what deals are available at your address – including some exclusive ones that don’t show up on the big-name price comparison sites. It covers more than 30 different broadband providers, from big firms like Vodafone to smaller, fast-growing full-fibre suppliers.

There are also plain-English guides and customer reviews if you’re not sure what you’re looking for. I found it surprisingly easy to use.

Rise Fibre – 1Gbps Full Fibre

This is seriously fast broadband for less than I expected.

£18.99 a month for the first year, then £23.99

24-month contract

Vodafone Fibre 2 – with a £75 gift card

This one’s a solid all-rounder with a nice bonus thrown in.

£25 a month

No setup fee

Choose from a £75 Amazon, Tesco, Sainsbury’s or M&S voucher

I didn’t end up switching just yet – I’ve still got a couple of months left on my contract – but I bookmarked the site for when the time comes. You can try Broadband Genie here. It’s free to use, and if nothing else, it’ll tell you if you’re overpaying.

