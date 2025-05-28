The house is ready to move into | BOTB

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A flash sale has made it cheaper than ever to enter BOTB’s prize draw for a stunning Surrey home and luxury AMG car – but you'll need to be quick, because time and tickets are running out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With just four days to go until the draw closes on a huge house in leafy Surrey, BOTB has announced a special offer on tickets to win it.

It's the company's biggest prize draw yet, and someone will win the keys to not only a four-bedroomed house in the London commuter belt, but also the keys to an AMG Mercedes.

Tickets normally cost 99p, which is an incredibly cheap price for a stab at a life-changing prize - but there's currently a way to get them even cheaper.

The winner will also be given the keys to this Mercedes | BOTB

It's a "flash sale", so we don't know how long it will last, and there are only 3,000 tickets available at this price, but you can get them for 84p each right now.

It's a great deal if you're buying one ticket, but it's also a great opportunity to buy a bundle.

If you even buy just 10 tickets, that will only cost you £8.40, rather than the usual £9.90. And that's the cheapest these tickets have ever been.

DOTB did discount the price of two bundles for a brief spell last week, but 10 still cost £8.91.

Bundles are a great way to get more chances of winning the house, which could be rented out for up to £4,000 per month, or sold on to give you a life-changing cash sum in your pocket.

Either way, the clock is ticking if you want to enter, there are only four days to go, and we don't know how long this discount will be applied for - so don't miss out.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133

🔥 Free Samsung tablet? Don’t miss this Sky Mobile Galaxy S25 deal (aff)

Snap up the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S25 5G and Sky Mobile will throw in a Galaxy Tab A9+ worth £259 – absolutely free! This offer - which we wrote about in detail here - runs until 26 June 2025, but once it’s gone, it’s gone. You’ll get Samsung’s most powerful phone yet – built for gaming, streaming and multitasking – from just £30 a month with zero upfront cost.